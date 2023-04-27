Bowser announces national search to replace outgoing D.C. police chief

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Thursday she will conduct a nationwide search to find the city's next police chief, seeking to fill what officials say will be a massive void that is left when Robert J. Contee III formally retires from his post in June.

A longtime D.C. police officer who grew up in a part of the city battered by violence, Contee's background gave him unique credibility with some residents skeptical of law enforcement, and his impassioned speeches on violence in the city earned him respect from rank-and-file officers and those in favor of aggressive policing.

City officials said it would be a challenge to find someone like him.

“We will get another police chief, I just don’t know if all of those boxes that come along with Chief Contee will get checked,” said Linda Harllee Harper, director of gun violence prevention and executive director of the city’s office of neighborhood safety and engagement, noting Contee was a Black man who was raised in D.C. and rose through the ranks of the department. “What Chief Contee brought to this position meant so much.”

Contee, sworn into office as acting chief four days before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will leave the department as staffing hits a historic low, homicides threaten to reach highs not seen in decades and Congress continues to take interest in public safety in D.C. Bowser vowed to cast a wide net to search for his replacement, while also looking “very closely” at internal candidates.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, who Bowser tapped to lead the search, said Thursday that she hopes to have named a new chief “shortly after” Contee’s final day, which is scheduled for June 3.

“Do I like to see people leave who are doing a great job? No,” Bowser said at a news conference Thursday. “But as a mayor, am I always planning for transitions? Yes, I’m a three-time mayor.”

Contee notified Bowser of his retirement Monday, he said, after months of considering whether to accept an offer from the FBI. The FBI announced Thursday that Contee had been appointed the assistant director of the Office of Partner Engagement, a role that involves building relationships with federal agencies and law enforcement officials across the country.

“I’m able to leave out of here with my head high and my chest stuck out. You know why? Because I did everything that I possibly could for my city,” he said.

Contee, who called his decision to retire from the police department “very tough,” spoke proudly on Thursday about his new job. He said it should set an example for children in D.C. about what is possible in their careers, while allowing him more time to spend with his 10-year-old son.

“A kid from Carver Terrace to rise up to be the chief of police. And now, an assistant director of the FBI,” he said.

But the chief also showed glimpses of his emotional scars from decades of grueling shifts that often had him encounter people in their worst moments: “My God, I’ll tell you, if I never have to hear another parent who lost their child screams, if I never have to hear that again, I’m okay with that, because that sound, it pierces my heart,” he said.

Contee presided over the department through the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and its fallout, the tail winds of the coronavirus pandemic, and clashes with the D.C. Council over issues such as how many officers should be on the force and whether police belong in schools.

He also battled persistent surges in violent crime, with more than 200 killings in both 2021 and 2022. As of Thursday, homicides were up by 16 percent compared with the same time last year; violent crime was up by 7 percent, and property crime by 29 percent.

Contee has made it clear that he was frustrated by what he has called the criminal justice “ecosystem” in Washington. He has argued that his officers arrest people only for the courts to release them back to the community without adequate support; and he has come out in favor of stringent sentences for violent offenders at a time when members of the city council were pushing for a revised criminal code, which Congress blocked, that would have lowered the statutory maximum penalty for some crimes.

Standing behind crime-scene tape time and again over the past two years to address communities devastated by bullets, “accountability” became his rallying cry.

“This is the same movie from when I was a boy growing up here. When are we going to do something different?” Contee said one day in the summer of 2021, standing in the middle of one of the busiest commercial streets in Washington, where bullets had injured two men and narrowly missed nearby restaurants packed with outdoor diners. “And what different looks like, what does not happen here, is accountability.”

But despite his occasional disagreements with local lawmakers, Contee had support in most corners of the government. The current and former chairs of the council’s public and safety judiciary committee both praised his leadership, multiple heads of city agencies described him as especially collaborative. Chairman of the D.C. police Union Gregg Pemberton, in a statement Thursday, said Contee “has always been, and will continue to be, well-respected by the rank-and-file.”

“He had a cross-section of community support, rank-and-file support and support at the commander level, which is pretty rare,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, who has worked closely with the Bowser administration.

But Nee Nee Taylor, a longtime local organizer who believes police should be abolished, said Contee is leaving a lot of community-building work unfinished. She had respected Contee because they are both Black D.C. natives who wanted to make the city better for Black people. But, she said, he failed to build a strong relationship between police and marginalized, “oppressed” Black communities.

“I believe he really wanted to build that relationship, but the way that the system is built to operate, nobody in those communities respect the police,” said Taylor, co-conductor for Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a local Black-led mutual aid and community defense organization. “We never got to a holistic way of approaching people without being with the police state of mind.”

Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, said Contee has long been sought-after by police departments across the country. Wexler said he contacted Contee years ago, before he was tapped to lead D.C.’s force, to see if he was interested in becoming police chief in cities including Philadelphia or Chicago.

Contee’s response, Wexler said, was always that he wanted to be police chief in the city that raised him.

“He has an amazing story that allows him to have credibility within the community and with the cops,” Wexler said. “He will be a tough act to follow.”

Michael Brice-Saddler and Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.

