Local Crime & Public Safety

Three people found dead inside home in Fairfax County, police say

Police said a gun was found on the scene but did not immediately release any more details

April 27, 2023 at 4:38 p.m. EDT
Three people were found dead inside a home in Fairfax County Thursday, Fairfax County police said.

In a tweet shortly after 4 p.m., the department said officers were conducting a death investigation in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield. A firearm was found at the scene, according to the department.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

