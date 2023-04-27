Three people found dead inside home in Fairfax County, police say

Three people were found dead inside a home in Fairfax County Thursday, Fairfax County police said.
No additional information was released.
Officers on scene of a death investigation in the 8500 blk of Wild Spruce Drive, Springfield. Preliminarily, three people were found deceased inside a home and a firearm was found at the scene. Detectives are responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/7Rk1DKSI3b— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.