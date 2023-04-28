Md. mass shooting suspect may be declared ‘not criminally responsible’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last year on June 9, according to police, a man opened fire on his co-workers at a factory in Smithsburg, Md., killing three people in a typically quiet part of the state near the Pennsylvania border. On Tuesday, according to prosecutors, the suspect may be declared “not criminally responsible” in the murders, which would allow him to be sent to a mental health facility instead of prison and possibly be released.

Some family members are angry that their year of grieving may end with the eventual release of their loved ones’ killer.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Angie Frey — widow of Mark Frey, 50, who was killed in the shooting. “It’s been total hell on earth.”

Frey said prosecutors told the victims’ families last month about plans for the suspect — Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, W.Va., who worked at the Columbia Machine factory that manufactures equipment for the concrete industry — to be found not criminally responsible in a Washington County courtroom on May 2. The victims’ relatives said they believe they will have an opportunity to address the court.

Maryland defendants may be found not criminally responsible if they can show that, as a result of mental illness, they could not understand that their conduct was criminal at the time of an offense. In many cases, that person could be confined to a psychiatric institution for treatment and eventually be eligible for release if it were decided that he or she was not likely to pose a danger to the public in the future. A judge must approve such a plea.

Because Esquivel was “supposedly not in control of his actions” at the time authorities say he pulled the trigger, Frey said, he could escape a prison sentence.

Advertisement

“It was our understanding from law enforcement that there was a great deal of evidence to rebut any mental illness claim, but they say now that what he planned before or after shots were fired is irrelevant,” Frey wrote in an email. She added: “They said: ‘Sucks to be you. Call your legislator.’”

In an email, Gina M. Cirincion, the state’s attorney for Washington County, said Esquivel was found not criminally responsible by state forensic psychiatrists. Prosecutors will not contest this finding, she said.

“Bottom line, with Esquivel found to be [not criminally responsible], we have no idea how long he will remain committed to the Department of Health,” Cirincion said.

Esquivel’s attorney declined to comment ahead of the May 2 hearing.

Though it’s unlikely Esquivel would be released soon if his plea is accepted, the victims’ families fear that he will eventually find his way out of custody.

Frey said her husband was a quiet man who had worked at the factory for 25 years. He spent his free time hunting and had been looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild, who arrived just a month after he was slain.

Advertisement

Her husband, who supervised other Columbia Machine employees, also knew the man accused of killing him, Frey believes. Though he had never referred to Esquivel by name, he said “a boy who drove up here from West Virginia” was often absent and a poor performer. Her husband reported this to management, but nothing was done, Frey said.

Columbia Machine, which is based in Vancouver, Wash., did not respond to a request for comment.

“Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families,” the company said in a statement after the shooting.

Now, Frey wants the person who authorities say killed her husband off the street permanently in a prison or a mental health facility.

“We don’t want him set free,” said Frey, who started a petition to fight the plea. “He could hurt someone again. He could do this again if he’s set free.”

Advertisement

Tammy Roberts is the mother of Joshua Robert Wallace, who was gunned down at just 30 years old — the youngest of the victims. Roberts remembered her son as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and kayak.

“He was trying to live out his life’s dreams,” she said. “He wanted to buy a house. He had several trips that he wanted to take. He just loved life.”

His death has taken a toll on the family. Roberts was treated for anxiety and depression, she said, and her parents are devastated. Her grandchildren want to know where their Uncle Josh is and miss the fishing trips he would take them on.

“I have a problem with the fact that there even exists a law that would be written in such a way that would allow someone who is clearly responsible for the death and injury to these people to even have a possibility of being a free person again,” she said.

Advertisement

Michelle Wallace, Joshua Wallace’s sister, said she and her brother were working to build their own homestead, raising meat and growing vegetables. They had just planted their garden last year when he was killed.

She is tending the garden alone.

“Our voices seem to not even matter,” she said. “It’s usually supposed to be the victims that have priority in situations like these. All priority has been given to a coldblooded killer.”

GiftOutline Gift Article