Va. man fatally shot wife and her brother, then killed himself, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A man fatally shot his wife and her brother in a Fairfax County home before killing himself, police said Friday as they identified those slain and revealed new details of the incident. Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31, Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38, and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47, were found dead at a home in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive Thursday, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Police said they believe Gebreeyesus shot the other two victims before killing himself. Meskerem Belachew Solomon was married to Gebreeyesus, and Amanuel Belachew Solomon was Meskerem Belachew Solomon’s brother, police said.

Efforts to reach relatives were not immediately successful.

Police said at about 4 p.m., a housekeeper called 911 after finding the bodies in the basement of the home in the Springfield, Va. home. When officers arrived, they found the three people dead from gunshot wounds. Gebreeyesus, had a single gunshot wound while Meskerem Belachew Solomon and Amanuel Belachew Solomon had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

Police said a family nanny and a child were also inside the home when they arrived and were not physically uninjured. A total of three children and the nanny live at the home, police said Thursday, adding that they were all safe and accounted for. A firearm was also found at the scene, according to the department.

GiftOutline Gift Article