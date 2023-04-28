Ghaisars to use $5 million settlement to oppose immunity in police shootings

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that the five-year struggle for justice in the slaying of their son is finished, the parents of Bijan Ghaisar said Friday that they would use the proceeds from a $5 million settlement to advocate for an end to qualified immunity for police officers in fatal shootings, and to reduce gun violence in the United States.

In a brief hearing at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., a federal judge on Friday approved the $5 million payment to the Ghaisars, ending the lawsuit they filed against the federal government after two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot the unarmed 25-year-old man as he drove away from them in a Fairfax County neighborhood in 2017. After years of sitting through hearings on the case, it was the first time James and Kelly Ghaisar had sat at counsel table, facing the same judge who threw out the criminal charges against the officers who had killed their son. It was not a satisfying feeling, they said.

“Federal officers, the federal government, a federal judge, the FBI,” Kelly Ghaisar said outside the courtroom, “this was a tough, tough, tough battle. … We never got a break. From the beginning to now, there was no break.”

The settlement calls for $3.75 million to be paid to the parents and sister of Ghaisar, and $1.25 million to their lawyers. The officers were cleared of all criminal charges and remain on the force, though two administrative investigations of them are pending.

The Ghaisars said the settlement money will be placed into a newly created entity, named after their son, and “we’re going to work with lawmakers to overturn qualified immunity,” Kelly Ghaisar said. She was referring to the legal concept in which officers are mostly protected from lawsuits arising from actions they take while on duty, so long as those actions are “reasonable and proper.”

“That’s how we can get justice for Bijan,” she said.

James Ghaisar said he would focus on reducing gun violence, whether through improved training for police de-escalation or reducing access to AR-15 rifles. “Our goal is to save lives from here on,” James Ghaisar said. “We invite everybody in this country who’s concerned about gun violence to join us. Or we can join them, whatever we have to do.”

James Ghaisar, a tax accountant as his son was, had previously set up the Bijan Ghaisar Foundation as a charitable organization, but that group is prohibited from lobbying or advocating for causes. The new foundation will be organized differently to actively push for change.

The settlement brings to an end the Ghaisar family’s five-year odyssey through the court system, which began when Park Police officers pursued Ghaisar on the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017. After inexplicably leaving the scene of a fender bender in Alexandria in which his Jeep Grand Cherokee was struck from behind, Ghaisar stopped three times for officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, then drove off each time, a video recording from a Fairfax County police cruiser shows.

Video released by Fairfax County Police in January 2018 shows U.S. Park Police chasing, and shooting at Bijan Ghaisar's vehicle in 2017. (Video: Fairfax County Police Dept.)

As the Jeep began to roll away from the officers the third time, Amaya opened fire first, followed by Vinyard. Both officers fired five times, federal prosecutors said in a letter to the Ghaisars, with four shots from Vinyard striking Ghaisar in the head. The Justice Department determined the officers had not “willfully” killed Ghaisar and declined to charge them in 2019.

Fairfax prosecutors then obtained manslaughter indictments against the officers, but those were dismissed in 2020 by senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton — the same judge who approved the settlement on Friday.

Hilton was randomly assigned the civil lawsuit when it was filed in 2018, and the case was on the eve of trial in 2020 when Fairfax prosecutors obtained manslaughter indictments against the officers. The civil trial was postponed, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

When the officers removed the criminal case to federal court, as the law allows federal officers to do, the case was randomly assigned to another judge in the federal courthouse in Alexandria, court records show. But the clerk’s office mistakenly docketed the manslaughter case as a civil matter, presumed it was related to the existing lawsuit and reassigned it to Hilton.

Hilton, a former Arlington County prosecutor and Ronald Reagan appointee, recognized the docketing error at his first hearing on the criminal case in 2021 and ordered it refiled correctly. But he still retained control over both cases.

In October 2021, he dismissed the Fairfax charges against Vinyard and Amaya, writing in a short order that the officers acted reasonably on their perception that Ghaisar was trying to use his Jeep to run over Amaya, despite video showing the Jeep moving at about 2 mph, and Amaya not being in the vehicle’s path when Vinyard fired his fatal shots.

After the criminal case was dismissed, the civil case was restarted last year and the Ghaisars’ lawyers tried to take depositions from Vinyard and Amaya. But the officers, as they had in 2020, refused to answer questions about the shooting, saying they could still face criminal charges even though both the federal and state prosecutions had ended. The Justice Department recently declined to grant the officers immunity from prosecution, court records show.

Under the law covering civil litigation against federal officers, such cases must be heard only by a judge, not a jury. Facing the same judge who had rejected charges against the officers in criminal court, with no opportunity to question the officers on the witness stand or show the shooting video to a jury, the Ghaisars settled last week, pending approval by Hilton.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) tried to help the Ghaisars over the years by seeking information from the FBI, the Justice Department and the Park Police about the case, and blocked an Interior Department nominee in protest in 2020. But the Park Police never spoke publicly about the case, and Warner said he was unsatisfied with the end result.

“Bijan’s family never got justice,” Warner said to reporters on Thursday. “As an American, it’s embarrassing to me how that family was treated by the Park Police. … For the sake of the family, I am glad they reached some level of monetary settlement. I don’t think this will ever erase the harm or the deep loss that they had to experience.”

