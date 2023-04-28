Nation’s first Indian American state legislator to leave Md. House

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longtime Maryland Del. Kumar P. Barve (D-Montgomery), who broke barriers to become the nation’s first Indian American state lawmaker 32 years ago, is ending his stint as one of Annapolis’s most influential lawmakers to join a little-known regulatory agency that will oversee the state’s transition to green energy. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In May, he will take an appointment from Gov. Wes Moore (D) to join the Maryland Public Service Commission, helping to implement policies he helped pass as a delegate and chairman of the House Environment and Transportation Committee. He’ll be up for a Senate confirmation next year.

Barve, 64, said he interviewed to be Moore’s secretary of environment but was happy to be nominated to the Maryland Public Service Commission as a consolation prize after that job went to Environment Secretary Serena Coleman McIlwain.

The commission holds great sway over policies directly related to climate change and energy: It regulates utilities and will oversee the launch and expansion of Maryland’s offshore wind industry and well as the transition to more carbon-free energy sources as the state seeks to derive 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Advertisement

“I’m very much looking forward to digging into mathematics of power generation and distribution,” Barve said, admitting, “It’s a very nerdy thing for me to say this.”

Barve will serve alongside a onetime political adversary, Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, who was minority leader in the House for the GOP when Barve was majority leader for the Democrats. O’Donnell said the pair always had a friendship behind the scenes, and he welcomed Barve to the commission.

“We live in very interesting times in terms of energy policy in this country, and the state commissions are right at the edge of it,” O’Donnell said. “Kumar tries to come to a decision based on the merits, and you can’t ask for anything more.”

Barve said that after he lost a bid for Congress in 2016 — he was one of about a half-dozen candidates defeated by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.) in the Democratic primary — he started thinking about his next chapter. He was reelected to a ninth term in November by his voters in the Gaithersburg and Rockville area.

Advertisement

“This is the most important thing for the life of the biosphere of the planet,” he said. “We have to find a way to make clean energy cheap and profitable — cheap for consumers and profitable for businesses. Otherwise, won’t happen.”

Barve said in an interview that he will step down from his day job as chief financial officer of the Rockville-based company Environmental Management Services, which picks up hazardous waste. Barve, who grew up in Silver Spring, got into politics through his work on the Maryland National Abortion Rights Action League, known as NARAL. Barve was born in Schenectady, N.Y., as the only child of a first-generation Indian American mother and an Indian father who gained citizenship after working as an architect for the Department of Veterans Affairs, which sponsored him.

Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (D-Mongtomery), an early booster of Barve, said that at a surprise party for him during the final days of the session, “there were colleagues of his who were literally crying as they talked about Kumar and how much they were going to miss him.”

Advertisement

Barve developed a reputation as a quick-on-his-feet lawmaker, and he often sparred over environmental policy with his Senate counterpart, Paul G. Pinsky. Pinsky also this year joined the Moore administration to implement policy he wrote as a state lawmaker, serving as head of the Maryland Energy Administration, which advises the state government on energy policy.

Barve said much has changed since he joined the legislature. He’s not the only Hindu in office anymore. Policies of which he was an early champion are now commonplace: a ban on fracking, allowing people on an HMO to choose an out-of-network doctor, protecting people with preexisting conditions from getting kicked off health care.

The culture of the Maryland General Assembly has rapidly evolved away from the dominance of White men and also debauchery, he said. Back then, he said, lobbyists saw lawmakers in a restaurant and picked up the dinner tab without asking. There were few women, there was smoking in the House of Delegates’ lounge, and chairmen made lasting policy calls on behalf of their committee without consulting them.

During his freshman year, he said, “I tried to keep up drinking with those dinosaurs from our committee, and, man, they need like three shots of bourbon just to get sober.”

GiftOutline Gift Article