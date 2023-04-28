A fight over french fries ended in a fatal shooting, but who fired the gun?

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Photos of Phillip Brown, a father of five, security guard and engineer, were displayed on the projector screen for the jury at the beginning of the trial for the man charged with murder in his killing.

Brown in a white button-up shirt and blue tie dancing with a little girl in a white dress with a pink bow. Brown smiling in a red shirt with his arms wrapped around a boy's and a girl's shoulders with grins on their faces.

The 6-foot-8, nearly 400-pound 44-year-old from Bowie was known as “Zeus” and had started his own security company about two years before being fatally shot on the job in 2021, according to his family.

Who killed Brown just before midnight at a Halloween party in Lanham was the question at the week-long trial in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Authorities had arrested and charged Damon Sams of D.C. with first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and several other related counts.

Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Brenna Bush had argued that, six minutes before the fatal shooting at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Sams had purchased food at the party using his credit card, which was captured on a receipt. Bush called witnesses who testified that the fatal encounter stemmed from Sams being upset that the venue was out of french fries.

“He should have gotten to his car and left, gone to McDonald’s, or anywhere else,” Bush said. “Instead, he shot Phil twice in the abdomen. Over some dang french fries, somebody lost their life.”

But after about two hours of deliberation, a jury found Sams, 34, not guilty of all charges this week.

Sams’s family had one word as they walked out of court: “Alhamdulillah,” an expression of praise to Allah in Arabic.

Defense attorney Keith Lee Hiller had argued that, while Sams was present at the party and had been escorted out by Brown, he did not have a gun and was not the shooter.

Whether or not the defendant had a gun was an important part of the trial because he was charged with possessing a firearm after being disqualified. The charge was based on a conviction in D.C. of involuntary manslaughter and weapons charges, for which he plead guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.

Hiller picked apart the state’s argument, asserting that its star witness, another security guard working with Brown at the party, lacked credibility. When the other security guard was identifying Sams to police, he said Sams “might be” and “looks very similar” to the shooter, according to a police statement, Hiller argued.

“The law has a term for all this — reasonable doubt,” Hiller said in his closing argument.

According to the court testimony of a VFW staffer, the venue was being rented out for a Halloween party on Oct. 30, 2021. Toward the end of the night, a patron, who prosecutors say was Sams, became upset with employees after he ordered food and they told him they were out of french fries.

The staff offered him a refund, but he refused and began cussing at them, according to the staffer’s testimony. The worker said the patron then followed her through the kitchen, yelling “Do you know who I am?” as she began to feel uncomfortable and looked for security.

She would later find Brown, who then escorted the patron out of the building toward the parking lot. Moments later, she heard gunfire.

According to the testimony of the other security guard, a longtime friend of Brown, instead of leaving after being escorted out, the patron, whom he identified as Sams, walked back up to Brown outside and slapped him.

The security guard testified that Brown grabbed the man believed to be Sams by his shoulders. The man took a gun from his waistband and fatally shot Brown twice in his body, according to the security guard’s testimony. The security guard testified he took out his own gun and began shooting back in the empty parking lot. The man the guard identified as Sams then ran off into the parking lot, and he saw a car leave.

Prince George’s police officers would arrive at the VFW about 11:45 p.m. and find Brown in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to charging documents. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

But the jury was also presented with a witness for the defense, who had attended the Halloween party, too.

He testified that he saw Sams being escorted out of the party and then getting into a “scuffle” with Brown near the front entrance, but he did not see Sams with a gun or see him shoot Brown.

According to the partygoer’s testimony, there were about 10 people outside when the other security guard began shooting first, and then there was a second shooter who was wearing a jean jacket. The partygoer testified that Sams was wearing a “big red coat.”

Hiller questioned the integrity of the security guard witness by pointing out to the jury that prosecutors granted him immunity for his testimony after he “emptied out his clip” in the parking lot. Bush, the prosecutor, struck back, saying that the witness had reached out to the police hours after the fatal shooting, when no benefit was offered at that time.

She also argued that the ballistics evidence was consistent with Brown being shot in the abdomen and the testimony of the other security guard was “confident and unwavering.”

Erica Brown, 40, Brown’s widow, said she finds comfort in trusting in “God’s plan” after the verdict. She said she doesn’t “wish anything bad” for Sams, though the family believes the evidence was clear.

“It’s in God’s hands,” she said. “He has the last say and doesn’t make any mistakes.”

