Man charged with murder in shooting of teen while driving, police say

A 27-year-old Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a teen in Prince George’s County in February, county police said. Charles Edwards is charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the killing of 17-year-old Daiwo Flomo, of Riverdale, police said. Edwards is in custody at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond, according to online court records.

According to police and charging documents, on Feb. 11, Edwards followed Flomo’s car in his car, rolled down his window and opened fire, killing Flomo, who was in the driver’s seat. Police said Edwards and Flomo did not know each other.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers found Flomo with a gunshot wound inside a car in the 7200 block of Parkwood Street in the Landover Hills area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Flomo had driven to that block, where he crashed after being shot at the intersection of Fairwood Road and Parkwood Street.

According to charging documents, Edwards told police that he was sitting inside his car parked outside his home the night of the incident when a car pulled up behind his car. A person got out of that car and approached the driver’s side of his car, Edwards said in his statement to police.

The person who got out of the car “appeared startled and scared” and ran back to the car, which left, according to the charging documents.

Edwards told police he waited “a few moments” before deciding to follow the car, according to the charging documents. He then pulled up next to the car, rolled down his window and asked the occupants inside “who they were and what they were doing,” according to the charging documents.

The people inside the car did not roll their windows down, Edwards told police. As Edwards followed the vehicle, he shot at it once before returning back home, according to the charging documents.

Online court records show Edwards is being represented by the public defender’s office. A spokesperson for the Maryland public defender’s office said they rarely comment on active cases and doesn’t expect Prince George’s defenders to do so in this case.

Efforts to reach relatives of Edwards and Flomo on Friday were unsuccessful.

