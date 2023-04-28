Maryland’s relaxed marijuana laws take effect on July 1, clearing the way for adults 21 and older to buy and use the drug recreationally, and even to grow their own cannabis plants. Lawmakers also passed legislation this winter to set up a recreational market in the state and levied taxes on marijuana sales.
How do Maryland’s marijuana laws work? A guide to the new rules.
The new legal landscape in Maryland means adult residents will be able to consume cannabis flower and other products derived from the plant, but plenty of rules still apply.
Here’s what you need to know about Maryland’s new marijuana laws: