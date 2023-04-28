Man who killed Va. military couple sentenced to life in prison

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the 2021 slayings of a military couple in the front yard of their Fairfax County home. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Shannon handed the sentence to Ronnie Marshall, 22, who was found guilty in November of aggravated murder in the killing of Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, an Army colonel and doctor, and his wife, Brenda McDaniel, 63, a retired Army colonel and a nurse, at their home in Springfield, Va. Shannon also sentenced Marshall to eight years on top of his life sentence for two felony firearm charges connected to the case.

Edward McDaniel had treated generals and completed two stints in Iraq. Felice McDaniel, his mother, described Edward as a selfless son, dedicated to caring for his family and his patients. She said her son helped her navigate treatment for breast cancer.

“He would say to me on several occasions that he could hardly wait for me to visit him, as many of his patients wanted to meet me,” she said. “Well, your honor, I did get to meet some of his patients, but he wasn’t there to introduce me. It was at his memorial service and his funeral.”

Brenda McDaniel had served in the White House during President Bill Clinton’s administration. Glynnis Ross, Brenda McDaniel’s sister, said she remembers coming to the Springfield home after their killings and seeing the last moments of her sister’s life still intact.

“Imagine walking into the house, and we see half a cup of coffee, breakfast on the table with no one to return to eat it,” she said.

During Marshall’s sentencing hearing at the Fairfax County Courthouse, Edward McDaniel and Brenda McDaniel’s family and friends sat scattered throughout the courtroom. Marshall’s loved ones sat behind him, wiping tears from their eyes. As Marshall got up to leave, he said to them: “Don’t cry. Heads up.”

At his trial, prosecutors alleged Marshall came to the McDaniels’ home to see Michael McDaniel, the slain couple’s son, two days before the double homicide because Marshall believed Michael McDaniel was part of a group that took a gun from him. Michael McDaniel denied that claim. During that visit, Marshall was fended off by Edward McDaniel, who had a shotgun, while Brenda McDaniel dialed 911, the prosecutor said.

But Marshall came back to the house on May 26, 2021, with D’Angelo Strand, 21, who is charged with being an accessory after the homicide. Marshall was searching again for Michael McDaniel, who worked with Marshall and Strand at a FedEx warehouse in Lorton, but instead encountered his parents. Edward McDaniel and Brenda McDaniel asked Marshall to leave, calling him “Ronnie.” Prosecutors alleged when Marshall learned the couple knew who he was, he shot them.

Michael McDaniel was in the home during the shooting, at times looking out his window, and he testified at the trial. Jurors heard portions of Michael McDaniel’s 911 call that he made while hiding in the bathroom.

Prosecutor Ashleigh Landers Sutton said at the sentencing hearing that Michael McDaniel, who has intellectual disabilities, did not attend the sentencing hearing because his emotions about his parents’ killings were “too big to be in public.” The couple’s other son also did not attend the hearing to cope with his grief, the prosecutor said.

“Michael is the one who was inside the house when his parents were killed,” she said. “And Michael is the one who has survivor's guilt on top of his other struggles.”

Michael Sprano, Marshall’s attorney, ceded at the hearing that this was a “senseless and intentional killing of two of the finest people that Fairfax County has to offer.” He asked Shannon for leniency in his sentencing, acknowledging Marshall’s brain may not have been fully developed when the incident occurred.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said after the hearing that Marshall’s actions were senseless and warranted a life sentence.

“The McDaniels dedicated their lives to serving others: their county, their patients, and their family and friends,” Descano (D) said. “To lose both of them, in such a shocking and egregious incident, is every family’s worst nightmare.”

