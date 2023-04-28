3-year-old abducted from Tysons Corner Center play area by stranger

A 33-year-old D.C. woman has been charged with abducting a 3-year-old from the outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County Police announced Friday.
Officers found both inside the Coastal Flats restaurant, police said. They alleged that Pyo assaulted officers when they approached, but they took her into custody, and the child was returned to the family.
Pyo was charged with abduction, possession of burglarious tools and assault on law enforcement, trespassing and served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was held without bond, police said.
Fairfax County Chief Public Defender Dawn Butorac, whose office is representing Pyo, declined to comment.