3-year-old abducted from Tysons Corner Center play area by stranger

The child was located by police and returned safely to family, police said. The woman was a stranger to the child, police said.

In a news release, police said officers went to the play area just before 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a missing child. On surveillance camera footage, they watched the woman, identified as Jane Pyo, take the child’s hand and walk into the mall, then go down an escalator with the child in her arms.