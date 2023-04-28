The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
3-year-old abducted from Tysons Corner Center play area by stranger

Police soon located and charged a woman who they said took the child. Authorities said the woman did not know the child’s family.

April 28, 2023 at 4:59 p.m. EDT
A 33-year-old D.C. woman has been charged with abducting a 3-year-old from the outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County Police announced Friday.

The child was located by police and returned safely to family, police said. The woman was a stranger to the child, police said.

In a news release, police said officers went to the play area just before 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a missing child. On surveillance camera footage, they watched the woman, identified as Jane Pyo, take the child’s hand and walk into the mall, then go down an escalator with the child in her arms.

Officers found both inside the Coastal Flats restaurant, police said. They alleged that Pyo assaulted officers when they approached, but they took her into custody, and the child was returned to the family.

Pyo was charged with abduction, possession of burglarious tools and assault on law enforcement, trespassing and served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was held without bond, police said.

Fairfax County Chief Public Defender Dawn Butorac, whose office is representing Pyo, declined to comment.

