It was by far D.C.’s rainiest day of 2023

In a month and year of dry days, sometimes there comes a day like Friday, a period of constant rain, rain in the morning, rain in the evening, rain at dinnertime, enough to become by far Washington’s wettest of the year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight By the day’s first official report, made by the National Weather Service at 5 p.m., Washington had accumulated 1.14 inches, easily wresting the 2003 moisture championship from days without even as much as a single inch.

And Friday’s rain declined to quit, with amounts measured in succeeding hours that may not have been in the torrential range, but brought the day’s total to just short of an inch and a quarter.

It came without thunder, and without lightning, but with a wind that gusted to 38 mph. As the downpour caused the umbrella crop to sprout, the wind caused pedestrians to tighten grips on their hats and hoods as well as those brollies. Loosely rooted trees toppled.

And this was no isolated rain, no special bounty reserved for favored locations. At Dulles International Airport, the 5 p.m. reading came to 1.12 inches, within .02 inches of Washington’s.

Suddenly, while the city and region had begun to speak of drought, Washington became a world of wetness, a province of precipitation, a dominion of wind-driven deluge. Yet, mostly unruffled, pedestrians picked their way around the puddles.

