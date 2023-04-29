D.C. jail medical care ‘systemically dysfunctional,’ suit alleges

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

People incarcerated in D.C. and their advocates filed a federal lawsuit against the District this week, alleging that the city’s Department of Corrections does not provide prisoners the medical care that the Constitution demands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawmakers tour D.C. jail to investigate treatment of Jan. 6 defendants The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said people “have been and continue to be seriously injured by the District’s deliberate indifference to their serious medical needs,” detailing numerous allegedly untreated medical, vision and dental complaints from inmates at the long-troubled D.C. jail and the adjacent Correctional Treatment Facility.

The suit describes in detail allegations by plaintiffs, identified only by initials, who suffer significant medical issues. The attorneys are seeking to have the suit designated as a class action.

Among other examples, the lawsuit says one heart patient cannot regularly access medications, resulting in debilitating chest pains and shortness of breath.

A gunshot victim with damage to his urinary tract who must use catheters cannot access lubricant to insert them, resulting in pain and bleeding — even as a testicular mass he has developed has gone undiagnosed for more than a year, according to the suit.

And one person who is blind in one eye with limited vision in the other waited two years for glasses of the wrong prescription, the suit said. He still cannot access glasses with the correct one.

“The District is deliberately indifferent to its obligation,” the suit said, "and the Jail’s provision of health care is systemically dysfunctional, resulting in people with serious medical needs being unable to access necessary medical, pharmaceutical, and dental care.”

The suit sought an injunction preventing the unconstitutional treatment of prisoners and unspecified monetary damages for one of the plaintiffs.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the agency did not discuss pending litigation. The D.C. attorney general’s office also declined to comment.

Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder, deputy legal director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs — the nonprofit that filed the suit — said in an interview that, despite a long history of poor conditions at the facility, litigation “seems to be the only way to get the attention of the D.C. Department of Corrections.”

“These are human beings who have serious medical conditions,” she said. "Most of the people in the jail are pretrial and haven’t been convicted of anything.”

Republican lawmakers have taken new interest in the facility because it now incarcerates defendants allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

About a dozen House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), and two Democrats toured the facility just last month.

After the visit, Green said she’d heard: “Stories of being denied medical treatment, stories of assault, stories of being threatened with rape.”

Race influences some lawmakers’ interest in jail conditions, Kutnik-Bauder said. The jail historically incarcerates almost exclusively Black and Brown people and is currently more than 90 percent people of color, she said. None of the named plaintiffs in the suit are Jan. 6 defendants.

“Nobody has really cared that much about it,” she said of conditions at the jail. “Now that there are a bunch of White seditionists being held in the jail, suddenly Congress is concerned.”

Emily Davies contributed to this report.

