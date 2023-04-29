Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Teachers should not expect 6-year-olds to come to school with guns in their backpacks. Teachers should not expect to look up from a reading table and see those guns pointed at them. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Teachers should not expect to know what it feels like to have bullets tear through their hand and chest.

What happened to Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6 was shocking and made national news because most of us didn’t expect a first-grader to get access to his mother’s gun and use it on his teacher.

Such an assault is not a reasonable expectation.

But a recent court filing by the lawyers who represent the Newport News School Board, the school system’s former superintendent and the former principal at the school where Zwerner worked argues otherwise. It describes teachers across the country as encountering violence from students and contends that the injuries Zwerner suffered in the shooting should be covered by workers’ compensation and not a lawsuit.

“Plaintiff goes so far as to claim she reasonably anticipated that ‘she would be working with young [elementary school] children who posed no danger to her,’’ the filing says of Zwerner. “While in an ideal world, young children would not pose any danger to others, including their teachers, this is sadly not reality.”

The filing, which calls on the court to dismiss Zwerner’s lawsuit, goes on to say that if the student had used scissors to stab Zwerner “in the neck in the classroom, there would be no doubt that the injury would fall under Workers’ Compensation.”

That’s right — we’ve hit a new moral low when it comes to talking about what we ask of teachers.

We have asked them to work with too little pay, in crowded classrooms, through a pandemic with children who need more mental health support than schools are providing. And, now, we are asking them to consider being stabbed in the neck or shot in the chest as part of their jobs.

Lawyers have a job to do, so it’s not surprising to see that filing try to point the finger away from the school system. But arguing that teachers should anticipate being maimed in their classrooms and that those who are injured should have no recourse beyond applying for workers’ comp feels wrong because it is wrong. It is a disgraceful deflection.

That argument lets off the hook the very school officials who hold the responsibility of making those learning spaces as safe as possible. It allows them to fail, then shrug in the face of a seriously injured teacher.

In the days since the filing was made public, people have responded online in the way you might think: with outrage. Some of the (printable) words they have used: Deranged. Despicable. Shameful. Disrespectful. Cold.

They also have noted details that have emerged about the shooting of Zwerner that show school officials could have done more to protect the teacher and her students and didn’t.

What happened to Zwerner was not a workplace accident; it was an accumulation of workplace failures.

Coverage by my Washington Post colleagues and other reporters has revealed that administrators neglected to respond adequately to multiple warnings about the 6-year-old, who had a history of disciplinary problems and concerning behavior. An in-depth article The Post published in February offers accounts that describe the student as previously trying to strangle his kindergarten teacher, smashing Zwerner’s phone two days before the shooting and threatening fellow students in the hours before he pulled the trigger.

The article offers details that indicate an administrator was warned at least three times that the boy might have a gun. The article tells of a teacher’s searching the boy’s backpack around 12:30 p.m. and finding nothing and the assistant principal’s dismissing concerns that the boy might have put the gun in his pocket.

“Meanwhile, outside at recess, the 6-year-old approached three other students and told them he intended to shoot Zwerner,” the article says, citing a lawyer who is representing four families at the school. The article offers this detail from a statement the attorney provided from a boy in the class: “The 6-year-old showed his fellow students the gun, which he had concealed in the pocket of his jacket, revealing the clip.”

The 6-year-old reportedly threatened to shoot his classmates if they told on him, prompting two students to run away terrified and one boy to head to a different part of the playground before telling a teacher about the gun.

Zwerner was shot not long after, about 2 p.m., as she sat at her reading table and the boy sat at his desk.

During an interview on the “Today” show, Zwerner described feeling terrified in the moments that followed, when she ushered her other students safely out of the class before seeking help for herself. She said that the bullet collapsed one of her lungs and caused her vision to blur and breathing to turn raspy before she passed out. “I thought I had died,” she said.

She said that bullet fragments remain in her chest, and that she has not regained full use of the injured hand and has nightmares.

Teaching does come with dangers. The filing is not wrong about that. But such episodes should be exceptional, not expected.

The filing lays out why Zwerner’s $40 million lawsuit should be dismissed, but in doing so, it also unintentionally provides a strong argument for why teachers should receive hazard pay.

School systems can’t have it both ways. They can’t tell teachers they should expect to be shot and not expect to pay them for putting their lives on the line.

It is the responsibility of school officials to take the necessary actions to make schools safer. If they fail to do that, they should expect to pay now or pay later.

That’s a reasonable expectation.

