On Saturday, the record rain of Friday trailed off into mere drops

On Friday, the rain set a record in Washington, but by Saturday the great deluge had trailed off into a relative handful of drops.
Friday’s memorable meteorological maneuvers came within the narrowest of thermal limits, a high of 59 degrees and a low of 54. On Saturday, however, spring seemingly reasserted itself.
The high of 67 was but six degrees below the average for the date, and continents of residual cloud gave way to frequent patches of blue, on a moist if not rainy day air that spoke of the imminent onset of May.