Alexandria, steeped in history, seeks to recover its Black community’s past

Alexandria is famous for the conspicuous display of its history. Tourists marvel at the colonial homes in Old Town, and some residents still worship in the church once attended by George Washington and Robert E. Lee. But there are strands in that history that have long gone ignored. It was less than 30 years ago that state and local officials recognized that a gas station had been built over a large burial site for Black Americans fleeing from enslavement during the Civil War. Visitors to the city's thriving downtown and waterfront may tread through historic Black neighborhoods — Uptown, The Bottoms, The Berg — without ever learning their names.

About six months ago, Alexandria Library Director Rose Dawson decided to begin filling those gaps.

The library’s special collections division is a trove of arcana on the history of Alexandria and Virginia, with blueprints, manuscript collections and more than 50,000 photographs. After consulting with a former library board member, Dawson launched an initiative to expand those collections with an appeal to the city’s residents and their descendants for images and documents telling the story of the Black community.

“We are known as a historic town. We know about George Washington and his hanging out at Gadsby’s [Tavern]. We know about Robert E. Lee, that his was his childhood home,” said Dawson, who is Black and grew up in North Carolina. “But when you go to call out African Americans who played a major part in the history, you don’t get any names.”

So was born the idea for Alexandria’s first Black Family Reunion, held Saturday. Bill Euille, who served as the city’s first Black mayor, and Char McCargo Bah, a genealogist with extensive ties in the city’s Black community, helped lead the outreach effort. The response exceeded anything Dawson had expected. More than 1,000 photographs were submitted before the event, and on Saturday, hundreds of people came and went at a gathering on Queen Street that included music and food trucks.

The location itself — in front of the Kate Waller Barrett branch library — was symbolic of Alexandria’s uneasy stance toward local Black history. In 1939 the library was the site of one of the country’s first sit-ins to protest segregation. For decades afterward, it was avoided by many Black residents. Some of the older donors of photographs and documents came to the building for the first time in recent weeks.

“Some of them didn’t know their way here,” said Bah, adding that she entreated them to participate despite their mistrust. “I basically told them, ‘It’s time.’”

Among those who showed up Saturday was Beatrice Cross Taylor, 87, a lifelong Alexandria resident who said she is descended from some of those buried in the long-neglected Freedmen’s Cemetery. Like a number of those at the event, Taylor attended the segregated Parker-Gray schools, which graduated their last high school class in 1965. She remembers walking to school as buses filled with White children passed her.

For the library, Taylor said she collected old photographs of the neighborhood once known as “Colored Rosemont.” Once a redoubt of working-class Black families, the old neighborhood is now mostly transformed, sitting amid homes on the market for more than $1 million. Taylor and her niece — Yvette Lewis, 69 — said they have seen many Black families leave Alexandria amid the skyrocketing cost of housing. They agreed that the initiative to preserve relics of the city’s Black history was overdue.

“It feels good that they are at least trying,” Lewis said.

Jimmy Lewis, 76 — no known relation to Yvette — on Saturday was carrying a framed 1964 page of The Washington Post in which he was pictured as part of the “All-Metropolitan School Boy Squad” of the best high school basketball players from the District, Maryland and Virginia. Lewis would go on to play at West Virginia University and become the first head coach of the Washington Mystics.

With him was his sister, Janice Lewis Winters, 84. Winters was carrying reusable shopping bags filled with photographs and documents, as well as an edition of The Torch, the yearbook of Parker-Gray High School, where she graduated in 1956.

Her stated ambition, next to her class photograph, was to “acquire a Ph.D. in physics.” Winters got the Ph.D., though she decided to study education rather than physics and became a professor at George Mason University.

The pair grew up in Seminary, a historically Black community near the Virginia Theological Seminary, where their grandfather worked as a sexton. Their mother was part of the Quander family, which has traced its history in the United States to the 17th century and included a woman enslaved at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

In a city where the past is prized, it is not lost on Lewis that the stories of those ancestors have not always been preserved. But the mere effort to begin remembering, he said, is welcome.

“Every sincere and earnest effort to tell the history and the true stories, all that is so important,” he said. “In a sense, there’s an irony. But I look at it as an opportunity.”

