Police chief Contee is latest to quit D.C. Mayor Bowser’s administration

It’s expected that a three-term mayor will lose top talent after serving so many years, but standing next to Contee on Thursday morning, Bowser acknowledged that while she had planned for some of the recent departures, others were “unexpected.”
“Every season of being mayor of a big city requires tough decisions, requires discipline, requires you to always be recruiting great people and putting them in place,” Bowser said. “I’m fully aware of the number of changes that we have … but the process that we go through to have good people in place, that continues. And it will continue in this case as well.”
Over the past year, notable exits from Bowser’s administration have included a number of agency directors in addition to two deputy mayors who resigned amid questions about their behavior. Here’s a lineup of some of those departures and how they’ve affected her administration’s policy goals.
Police chief Robert J. Contee III
Contee was tapped by Bowser to lead the city’s police department in late 2020 and sworn into the position just four days before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A 33-year veteran of the D.C. police, Contee rose through the ranks and took over the department as the nation and city grappled with conversations on best practices for law enforcement following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Departure date: Contee’s last day is June 3. Bowser has not yet announced an interim police chief. Bowser said Thursday that she’ll be launching a nationwide search for the department’s next chief, though Contee signaled that there were strong candidates to replace him within the department.
What his departure means: Contee’s retirement comes as the city is experiencing upticks in violent crime and homicides, causing increased anxiety among residents, though he said the city’s challenging crime trends did not play a role in his decision. As of Friday, homicides were up 17 percent this year compared with the same time in 2022, and violent crime is up 8 percent. But Contee noted that while the city’s crime rate around this time last year was also up compared to 2021, D.C. ultimately ended last year with reductions in both homicides and violent crime.
On Thursday, Contee and Bowser announced a new policing strategy focused on increasing the visibility of patrols and targeted community engagement. Whoever succeeds Contee will be asked to facilitate that effort and come up with additional ways to address long-standing public safety concerns.
Deputy mayor and chief of staff John Falcicchio
Falcicchio was one of Bowser’s longest-serving cabinet members and confidants who wore several hats in her administration, most notably as her chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development. He abruptly resigned from both of his posts in March, soon after he returned from a trip to promote the city’s Cherry Blossom Festival. A few days later, a D.C. government employee, in a statement from her lawyers, accused Falcicchio of “longstanding” sexual harassment. The following week, another woman who works for the city government came forward with a similar accusation. Falcicchio has not publicly addressed the accusations, but his resignation letter cited “personal matters” and his “interest in exploring other opportunities.”
Departure date: Falcicchio resigned on March 17. That same day, Bowser tapped Keith Anderson, who formerly led the Department of General Services, as interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development. Lindsey V. Parker, Bowser’s former deputy chief of staff who became chief technology officer in 2019 and assistant city administrator in 2022, was appointed chief of staff.
What his departure means: Falcicchio was an instrumental part of Bowser’s efforts to develop 36,000 new housing units by 2025 and provide support to local businesses. More recently, the former deputy mayor was focused on how to restore vibrancy and economic activity downtown to combat a surge of office vacancies caused by the pandemic — a crucial factor as District leaders assess the city’s long-term financial outlook.
Falcicchio stood with the mayor in January as she released her “Comeback plan” to revitalize downtown, which seeks to draw thousands of new residents to the area and explores converting office spaces for other uses, like housing. Anderson will now assist Bowser in that effort.
Dept. of Buildings director Ernest Chrappah
Chrappah is the acting director of D.C.’s Department of Buildings (DOB), one of the two agencies created after the D.C. Council moved to split up the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA). Chrappah was appointed by Bowser to lead DCRA in 2018, though over the years he often was blamed for that sprawling agency’s challenges with regulating vacant and blighted buildings and instating consistent building-code enforcement.
Bowser announced in September that Chrappah would also take over as head of the new DOB, frustrating Council chair Phil Mendelson (D), who led the legislative effort to split up DCRA and felt strongly that the new agencies needed fresh leadership. Chrappah held several leadership positions in the city’s government before taking the helm at DCRA. He has defended his performance as both the DCRA and DOB director, pointing to performance metrics that signal improvement at DOB.
Departure date: The Washington Post reported in early March that Chrappah had written to the agency’s staff announcing plans to leave his post at an unspecified future date. He has not offered a reason for his departure and it was not clear if Chrappah had determined when his last day will be. A spokesperson for the mayor did not have that information immediately available Friday.
What his departure means: With or without Chrappah at the helm, lawmakers will look for continued improvement at the DOB — an agency that is also tasked with enforcing building codes and zoning regulations — as the city pushes to build more safe and affordable housing.
Office of Unified Communications director Karima Holmes
Holmes led D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications, also known as the 911 center, from 2015 to 2021 before Bowser reappointed her as the agency’s acting director in February 2022. Residents and members of the council have long raised concerns about various issues at the agency, including high-profile dispatch errors that at times resulted in deaths. Complaints continued when Holmes returned to the agency, though her supporters said she was being unfairly judged for a handful of mistakes when the 911 center fields more than 1 million calls each year.
Departure date: Holmes left her post earlier this year. In late 2022, Holmes withdrew her nomination just before the D.C. Council was set to vote on whether she should permanently lead the 911 center. Days earlier, some lawmakers, citing the agency’s challenges over the years, had threatened to vote against her nomination.
What her departure means: Bowser tapped Heather McGaffin, previously the No. 2 official at the 911 center, as the agency’s new acting director in February. At the time of her appointment, McGaffin vowed to increase transparency around mistakes in addition to other steps to improve public trust in the agency’s abilities. Lawmakers will look for signs of improvement when they vote on her appointment in the coming months.
Deputy mayor Christopher Geldart
Geldart served as the city’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, a key role that oversees D.C.’s police department and emergency and fire response as well as other safety-oriented agencies, from early 2021 to October 2022. Before that, he held roles leading the Department of Public Works and the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.
Departure date: Geldart resigned as deputy mayor on Oct. 12 after a personal trainer alleged Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington a few days prior. The assault charge against Geldart was dropped in November, but the incident immediately raised questions about whether Geldart was adhering to a District residency requirement for high-level appointees after an initial police statement listed his address in Falls Church, Va.
What his departure means: Like Contee, Geldart played a crucial role in overseeing the city’s criminal justice ecosystem and efforts to improve public safety. In January, Bowser selected Lindsey Appiah, who spent nearly a decade working with juvenile offenders in D.C., to succeed Geldart. Contee’s imminent departure will place a greater focus on Appiah to help facilitate the new public safety efforts outlined by city officials this week.
Health director LaQuandra Nesbitt
Nesbitt, D.C.’s former health director, was one of Bowser’s longest-serving cabinet members who oversaw the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including recommendations around masking and other key decisions that at times drew criticism from residents.
Departure date: Nesbitt left her post on July 29, telling The Post she wanted to stay in the public health arena but sought a break from city government. In November, she took a new role as a senior associate dean for population and health equity at George Washington University; she also returned to Bowser’s administration in a limited capacity in the fall, helping to lead the mayor’s third-term transition team.
What her departure means: Sharon Lewis, a veteran of the health department, was named interim director after Nesbitt’s departure. Bowser has not yet announced a permanent director, meaning Lewis will lead the charge as the city aims to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in public health outcomes, many of which were exacerbated by the pandemic.