Police chief Contee is latest to quit D.C. Mayor Bowser’s administration

Dept. of Buildings director Ernest Chrappah

Chrappah is the acting director of D.C.’s Department of Buildings (DOB), one of the two agencies created after the D.C. Council moved to split up the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA). Chrappah was appointed by Bowser to lead DCRA in 2018, though over the years he often was blamed for that sprawling agency’s challenges with regulating vacant and blighted buildings and instating consistent building-code enforcement.

Bowser announced in September that Chrappah would also take over as head of the new DOB, frustrating Council chair Phil Mendelson (D), who led the legislative effort to split up DCRA and felt strongly that the new agencies needed fresh leadership. Chrappah held several leadership positions in the city’s government before taking the helm at DCRA. He has defended his performance as both the DCRA and DOB director, pointing to performance metrics that signal improvement at DOB.

Departure date: The Washington Post reported in early March that Chrappah had written to the agency’s staff announcing plans to leave his post at an unspecified future date. He has not offered a reason for his departure and it was not clear if Chrappah had determined when his last day will be. A spokesperson for the mayor did not have that information immediately available Friday.