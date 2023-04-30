Nearly 400,000 Virginians risk losing Medicaid, starting Monday

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starting in May, Virginia will begin the year-long purging of an estimated 400,000 residents from Medicaid rolls as pandemic-era protections unwind, sending people caught in a temporary safety net scrambling to find health care. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The end of a federal vow to hold harmless people on public insurance whose eligibility changed during the coronavirus emergency has states and the District of Columbia scrambling, too, to determine if record-high numbers of Medicaid recipients still qualify.

The tedious process, known as “Medicaid unwinding," will disproportionately impact children, and Latino and Black residents, federal studies show, many of the same groups the government identified as particularly vulnerable to job loss and other economic impacts of covid.

The start of Medicaid disenrollments comes as the federal government put an end to a boost in payments for the tens of millions of Americans who receive food stamps, and as benefits like free coronavirus vaccines and tests associated with the public health emergency set to expire May 11 remain in limbo.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunately this perfect storm as all of these covid-era protections are phasing down,” said Rachael Deane, chief executive officer of Voices for Virginia’s Children, a statewide advocacy organization. “At the end of the phasing out of all this covid emergency policy, there’s this cliff.”

Millions of low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities are enrolled in Medicaid, which is administered by states and funded jointly by states and the federal government. Eligibility varies by state, with coverage extended to those in deep need of support. In Virginia, coverage is extended to qualifying adults and disabled individuals earning $17,775 annually, or, for example, a family of three with an annual income of up to $30,305.

The three-year federal grace period saw national Medicaid enrollment surge to a record 92 million by the end of last year as the national uninsured rate plummeted — to a record low of 8 percent in early 2022.

Advertisement

Five states began disenrolling people from Medicaid as early as allowable in April. Virginia is one of 14 states beginning disenrollments in May, while Maryland and D.C. join 22 states starting in June, and nine others will follow in July, yet Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families, noted the region’s top leaders have been publicly silent on this major undertaking.

“It’s going to take a political commitment,” said Alker, who voiced concerns about the impact of disenrollment, especially on children. “It starts at the top, that’s the bottom line.”

Federal officials predict about 15 million people will leave the program during unwinding, including about 8 million who will age out of the program or earn too much to qualify and may transition to subsidized insurance on the health care exchange or another private insurance option.

Advertisement

Advocates for health care access say they are most worried about the 7 million who will remain eligible but unable to surmount administrative hurdles; they won’t receive renewal letters because they have moved, will face a language barrier filling out forms or fall victim to clerical errors. State officials say they hope residents in this situation will find their way back to enrollment.

Eligible young people as well as people of color will be disproportionately impacted by Medicaid unwinding with 5.3 million children and 4.7 million adults ages 18 to 34 expected to lose coverage nationally. Nearly one third of people unenrolled (or 4.6 million people) will likely be Latino and 15 percent (or 2.2 million people) Black, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

During the pandemic in Virginia, Medicaid enrollment grew from 1.5 million to almost 2.2 million, Sarah Hatton, deputy director for administration the Department of Medical Assistance Services, said in an interview Thursday.

State officials estimate 18 percent of enrollees (or 394,000 people) will lose Medicaid — most of whom will no longer be eligible — but 4 percent will fall off the roles for administrative reasons, known as “churn,” she said. Through unwinding, 140,000 Virginia children will no longer be covered by Medicaid.

Advertisement

“This is probably the biggest event ever to hit the Medicaid program with the possible exception of when the Affordable Care Act passed,” Alker said. “So this is a really big deal. This is a big deal for low-income people generally. It’s an especially a big deal for children.”

Miriam Kadhim, the Medicaid enrollment specialist lead at the federally qualified health center Neighborhood Health, sees that first hand in her work and doing community outreach at events like the one Thursday in a Fairfax County apartment complex with many immigrant residents. Wearing a button with the words “Medicaid Renewals Are Coming!” on her shirt, she greeted residents who could also access food and coronavirus vaccines.

One woman, a 38-year-old recent immigrant from Peru who asked not to be named due to her immigration status, told Kadhim that she and her three children, ages 14 to 9 months, currently have Medicaid but it’s unclear how long the coverage will last.

Advertisement

(Undocumented Virginians have coverage while pregnant and two months postpartum and coverage continues a year after pregnancy for documented noncitizens.)

Kadhim translated as the woman said in Spanish that she takes two buses, a journey of an hour and a half, to get appointments at Inova Children’s Hospital. She has tried to arrange transportation — a Medicaid benefit — but didn’t have time for the call center to contact an interpreter to arrange the trip.

She said she sometimes sells food in her neighborhood to earn money and her husband is a laborer but the work is unpredictable.

“I would like to find out if my husband and my sisters can be enrolled in the same type of coverage that I have,” Maria said. As she spoke her baby played in his stroller while her toddler, wearing pink sneakers with a pink scrunchie in her hair, sat quietly holding a lollipop.

Advertisement

Although the woman may not qualify to keep her coverage, Kadhim said she is confident most of her clients will get the help they need to re-enroll. Some approached her to ask about the clinic’s sliding scale services for uninsured patients, a population that federally qualified health centers such as Neighborhood Health and the state’s network of free clinics expect to expand with unwinding.

“We’re certainly worried about the instability because a lot of people who have Medicaid and will lose it are sick,” said Nancy White, the executive director of Arlington Free Clinic. “To suddenly lose coverage not only puts them at risk, but it’s frightening. Plus, it’s embarrassing to go into a doctor’s office when you don’t have the ability to pay.”

While the state will automatically re-enroll about one third of enrollees using financial data, the rest will have to provide more information by mail, phone, online or in person.

Advertisement

Health providers, community groups and state officials through radio ads and robocalls have spent months encouraging patients to update their mailing addresses and email addresses with the state to ensure they receive enrollment packets and other communications.

Officials said the most complicated cases will be handled by 120 local social service agencies that have a statewide vacancy rate of about 16 percent — meaning they are about 480 people short for jobs with low pay and high turnover and that require significant training.

“We have a system that is staffed for 1.5 million and are trying to move 2.2 million through it in a year,” Carl Ayers, deputy commissioner of human services at the Virginia Department of Social Services, said in an interview Thursday.

Virginia expanded Medicaid in January 2019, about a year before the start of the pandemic, and since then added more than 738,000 adults, most of whom have never completed an annual renewal, Hatton said.

Advertisement

“We’re setting ourselves up to stress test a system that’s already on the verge,” said Sara Cariano, senior health policy analyst at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, which deploys about two dozen navigators statewide to help federally qualified health centers and community organizations with enrollments.

Virginia will process renewals on a staggered schedule for the next year to avoid employee burnout and maintain enrollees renewal date from one year to the next. The first batch of renewal forms went out in mid-March and people who are not re-enrolled will lose coverage at the end of May, which could have unintended consequences for children.

Deane, CEO for Voices for Virginia’s Children, said the cornerstone of Medicaid — early intervention and regular well visits — means children receive critical pediatric care, such as hearing and vision screening, and parents learn how to give their children the best start in life, for example, tracking developmental milestones.

Asked how the state will ensure underserved groups such as poor children and Latino and Black residents are not further disenfranchised by the unwinding, Hatton, of the Department of Medical Assistance Services, said the state relies on the Virginia Poverty Law Center and Virginia Health Care Foundation to deploy specialists throughout communities in need.

“We have really put a strong focus on the entire Medicaid population,” Hatton said. “We are not, you know, peeling out certain groups. We have really focused very hard on our entire population and all of the different regions of the state.”

GiftOutline Gift Article