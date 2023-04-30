Dark, rainy Sunday leads to month known as ‘merry’

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fourth month of 2023 came to a dark and damp conclusion on Sunday, but amid the gray, a profusion of greenery seemed positioned for a month celebrated in song as a “merry merry” one. (The line from the 1880s song is “while strolling through the park one day/in the merry merry month of May …”)

Meanwhile on Sunday, we may have recognized our proximity to May Day on Monday. But as we looked ahead to possible festivities, we also spent hours immersed in gloom. We may also have taken advantage of Sunday’s overcast, drip and drizzle to pursue indoor, off-day activities.

As of 5 p.m., Washington recorded just over half an inch of rain, so that the Friday, Saturday and Sunday total came to more than two inches.

Toward sunset, the storm clouds in the west parted, and between upper and lower layers of gray, a patch of clearer, sky appeared, striped in the pale pink of evening.

Elsewhere in the Washington region, a tornado was reported in Virginia Beach, about 200 miles southeast of the District. Full details were not immediately available.

