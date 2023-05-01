Va. man gets 10-year sentence in fatal Alexandria crash

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A Fairfax County man who ran a red light at about 110 miles per hour, causing a multicar crash last year in Alexandria that killed another driver, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Carlos McKethan, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of a drug, PCP, in Alexandria Circuit Court. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison the same day.

Prosecutors said that late at night on Feb. 22, 2022, several vehicles were stopping at a traffic light on Duke Street, near North Quaker Lane. McKethan, in a silver SUV, passed by them, attempted to run the red light at a high speed and struck a vehicle that had been waiting for the light to turn green, sending it careening down Duke Street.

The driver of that vehicle, Bizuayehu Bulti, 39, of Fairfax County, “soon succumbed to his injuries,” according to a news release from the Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Four others were injured, and five cars were totaled in the crash, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

An attorney for McKethan declined to comment. Data from McKethan’s SUV showed he was traveling at about 110 miles per hour, and a blood draw showed he had PCP in his system one hour after the crash, prosecutors said.

“PCP is a dangerous drug, and the combination of drug use and immense speed caused a tragedy in this case,” Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan L. Porter said in a statement Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article