Arlington man charged with killing 3-month-old girl

Hargrove was arrested in October and indicted last week, court records show. Authorities did not identify the infant, citing a Virginia law that prevents disclosure of the names of minor victims.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Jerard Stanley Hargrove, 29, also was charged with two counts of child abuse that inflicted serious injuries, according to a Friday news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

An Arlington man has been charged with murder following the death of a 3-month-old girl in October, authorities announced.

Police said they responded on Sept. 1 to a report of a 3-month-old girl in cardiac arrest on the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Hargrove reported he was home with the infant when he located her unresponsive,” police said. The girl remained hospitalized for more than a month, until her death Oct. 8, police said. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by “complications of blunt force injury to the head.”