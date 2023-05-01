Arlington man charged with killing 3-month-old girl

An Arlington man has been charged with murder following the death of a 3-month-old girl in October, authorities announced.
Police said they responded on Sept. 1 to a report of a 3-month-old girl in cardiac arrest on the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street.
“Upon arrival, Mr. Hargrove reported he was home with the infant when he located her unresponsive,” police said. The girl remained hospitalized for more than a month, until her death Oct. 8, police said. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by “complications of blunt force injury to the head.”
An attorney listed in court records for Hargrove did not respond immediately to a request for comment.