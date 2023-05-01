On day filled with hope, Bethesda man killed inside the home he built

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Up early in his Bethesda home, Geoffrey Biddle had taken the Wednesday off and had enticing plans. The 66-year-old divorcé had just started seeing someone. The two were going to meet some of his friends who had tickets to ride the Ferris wheel at National Harbor outside of Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The business executive put on two songs by the Beatles: “Good Day Sunshine” and “Here Comes the Sun.” On his unusual day off, he listened to the second song again and again.

“I think that just puts into context what Geoff was feeling,” a prosecutor said in court Monday, adding, “This was a big day for Geoff.”

What he did not know at the time was that another man, Billy Phillips, 36, was driving to the home where he lived alone on that morning nearly two years ago. Phillips got inside, armed with .22-caliber pistol, and planned to steal Biddle’s checkbook, write checks to himself and deposit them. What happened next — and the trail of evidence Phillips left behind — led to his arrest, guilty plea, and a life sentence imposed Monday for Biddle’s murder.

“You decided that you were going to prey upon this man, who was clearly, deeply loved by a lot of people,” Montgomery County Circuit Judge Karla Smith told him. “And by the court’s calculation, for $18,144, his life was ended. And it wasn’t just ended. It was brutal. Absolutely brutal.”

Among the clues that tied Phillips to the crime: Internet searches recovered from his phone that read “can bottle work as silencer,” “will tape on muzzle brake help with noise,” “will ear ringing from gunshot go away,” and “will face ID work with eye closed.”

He shot Biddle four times in his basement, including one round that he fired after placing his gun to Biddle’s left temple. Smith added 65 years atop the life sentence for three additional counts of home invasion, armed robbery and use of a gun during a violent felony.

The sunshine Biddle had looked forward to on June 23, 2021, came after a life marked by tragedy. Both his parents died before he was 14, and two of his siblings died in their 50s. He poured much of his grief into his home, transforming it by his own hands over the years from a one-story bungalow to a grand three-story structure. And he tended to lavish gardens out front — roses, his favorite, and lilies, the favorite of his only child, Liz, 34, who lived nearby.

“Have I told you I loved you recently?” he liked to ask Liz, sometimes daily.

Phillips knew Biddle from having worked at his company, Payment Solutions, though they weren’t close.

Phillips grew up in Virginia, learned the cello, and was a swimmer, wrestler and football player in high school, according to his attorney, David Booth. He began his career as a car mechanic. In 2008, according to court records, he entered a Virginia Beach bank branch, demanded money and — when the teller hesitated — jumped on the counter. He got cash, fled and was arrested, eventually catching a sentence of seven years.

After his release, according to court hearings and former co-workers, he entered the IT field. And that led him to Payment Solutions, as a consultant. He struck many as odd — wearing sunglasses inside the office, according to David Sacramo, a longtime employee there.

Phillips didn’t last long, came through the company again as a consultant, and was gone for good by 2021, Sacramo said.

Biddle had lived in the Washington area for decades, having moved from Texas after his parents died. He graduated from American University, earned an MBA at the University of North Carolina, and went to work for Chevy Chase Village as an accountant — eventually becoming the village manager. Then he moved on to Payment Solutions, which he eventually came to own.

Sacramo spoke in court Monday, choking up as he described how his longtime colleague had helped his employees outside of work. He paid for one to get to Georgia for cancer treatment. He drove another to local mental health appointments. And Biddle personally repaired severe water damage at another employee’s home.

“Every time you called Geoff, he would answer the phone with ‘How can I help?’” Sacramo said.

By June of 2021, Phillips found himself in “financial despair,” according to court records, and targeted someone he knew had money: Biddle.

Two days before the murder, according to the internet searches on Phillips’s phone, he was researching Biddle’s license plate number and known addresses, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Turner said in court Monday.

He was soon researching how loud gunshots were for certain weapons. “The state’s position [is] not only that he planned to go to the house with a gun and threaten Geoff with the gun, but that he intended to fully fire that gun.”

It’s not clear how he got inside. The door was either unlocked or Biddle, recognizing his former colleague, let him inside, said Pete Marable, the lead homicide detective on the case. Phillips pointed his gun and led Biddle to his wallet, checkbook and cellphone, Marable came to believe after seeing the house had not been ransacked.

At 7:58 a.m., a brief call was placed from Biddle’s phone to SunTrust bank, which was probably him being forced to check his account balance, according to Marable. At some point, Phillips led Biddle to his basement.

Two of the gunshots — to Biddle’s back and upper right chest — were not fatal. The other two shots, to his head and cheek, likely came next, according to Marable.

“There was no struggle for this weapon. There was no fight,” added Turner, the prosecutor. “Geoff had no chance.”

Detectives believe Phillips stayed inside Biddle’s home long enough to use Biddle’s phone to send an email — ostensibly written by Biddle — to his co-workers. He typed out that he wouldn’t be into work on that day, an effort to keep them from checking Biddle’s home when he didn’t show up, but one that wasn’t convincing because some of those workers knew about his date plans.

By then, Phillips had written backdated checks from Biddle’s account to himself. He deposited three of them over the next several days — a scheme undone when Sacramo and investigators got a look at scanned images of the checks from the bank. There was Phillips name, clear as a bell.

Bank surveillance video also captured his transactions. “He wasn’t fidgety. He wasn’t nervous. He was cool, calm and collected,” Turner said.

Police picked him up on June 29.

Inside an interview room, Marable brought in supper from Wendy’s for both of them. They spoke casually for about 30 minutes.

“Who’s Geoff Biddle?” Marable asked him.

Phillips’s calm demeanor changed, Marable recalled. He eventually admitted to going into Biddle’s house eight days earlier and knowing he’d be there at the time. But the suspect wouldn’t say what happened.

“I can explain it,” he said, according to Marable, “but if I did, you wouldn’t believe me anyway.”

The detective has his own explanation: “He killed Geoff because it was a means to an end.”

