Tyrone Hopkins, of Northeast, was found dead in the 3800 block of Jay Street NE. Efforts to reach his family were not successful.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

By Monday evening, police had not made an arrest in his killing. Homicides have been up 19 percent so far this year compared to the same time in 2022, a year when the District surpassed 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades.