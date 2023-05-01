Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I know they say “Never surrender,” but sometimes you just want to stop swimming and let the tide take you away. Like, the other day when I was driving on the outer loop of the Beltway. There was one of those light-up traffic signs positioned on the side of the road near New Hampshire Avenue in Montgomery County. “Expect delays,” it flashed. Then: “Begins May 7th.”

Or maybe it was “Begins May 7th. Expect delays.” You never know the true order of those messages. Perhaps they don’t have one. They are the ouroboros of highway signs. Just as the Beltway is a Möbius strip of mobility, so those signs transcend narrative. What came first: the chicken or the egg? What comes first: May 7 or the delays?

I’m someone who has to read things. If there are words in front of me, I can’t not read them. So it goes with those traffic signs. And because I like a good plot — a good whodunnit — I wanted to know what the deal was with this sign. Why the warning? But traffic was moving too fast for the next part of the message to come up.

These signs usually include a reason. Expect delays, resurfacing. Expect delays, foliage trimming. Expect delays, Martian invasion. I thought I’d just missed the reason, but a mile or so down the road was another sign. I managed to catch “Expect delays. Begins May 7th … Expect delays. Begins May 7th.”

So, no reason. But I didn’t find this unreasonable. I decided I liked the mystery. There will be delays on May 7 and possibly beyond. So let it be written, so let it be done. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Surrender yourself to your fate.

A few years ago I wrote a column about whether the light-up signs mounted over highways — they’re known as dynamic message signs — have the perverse effect of causing delays. Do people slow down to read a DMS, causing a cascading domino effect of vehicular coagulation? The answer is probably not, at least according to a study done in Maryland. (A study done in Norway found otherwise, but maybe it’s just harder to read Norwegian than English. I mean, you try driving a Fjord rather than a Ford.)

I like traffic signs if they have a specific message. “See something, say something” seems pointless, but last week a sign on I-95 saved me some time, or at least some frustration. My Lovely Wife and I were headed to North Carolina when a DMS north of Fredericksburg announced that all the southbound lanes of 95 were blocked.

My wife, Ruth, looked at Google Maps on her phone, spied the evil, crimson line denoting inertia, then ordered me off 95, even though it was still moving at a sprightly pace. We took Route 1 instead.

A traffic expert would probably say 45 minutes meandering on surface roads is demonstrably worse than 30 minutes sitting motionless on a highway, but some of us want to be masters of our own destiny. Like great white sharks, we must keep moving.

We moved south through the Piedmont, slowed by traffic lights and literal Sunday drivers, but entertained by the passing tableaux: churches and gas stations, antique stores and lawn mower repair shops, farm fields and building sites.

Every now and then, Route 1 drew near to I-95 and we would catch a glimpse of the interstate off to the left: immobile, like the doomed evacuation scene in an apocalypse movie.

I contacted Maryland’s State Highway Administration and asked about the signs I’d seen on the Beltway. They said milling and paving work will begin May 7.

Expect delays. That’s probably good advice. Expecting a delay and not getting it is better than not expecting a delay and getting one.

