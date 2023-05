The man was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital after being shot about 7:30 p.m. near 14th and S streets NW, said D.C. police spokesman Paris Lewbel.

A man was shot and wounded Monday night when he tried to intervene in an attempt to steal a motorscooter, D.C. police said.

The parked scooter belonged to someone else, police said. Investigators are looking into whether the thieves also tried to take the man’s own scooter before the shooting, Lewbel said.