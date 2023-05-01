Missouri court temporarily blocks restrictions on gender-affirming care

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A St. Louis County judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order blocking an emergency rule that would have sharply limited trans adults’ and children’s access to transition-related care. Siding with LGBTQ advocates, Judge Ellen H. Ribaudo wrote that Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) had executed a “novel use” of power when he issued an emergency order last month laying out a fleet of regulations that would have made it difficult for most trans adults in the state to access cross-sex hormones. Bailey issued the order under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which forbids unlawful practices in connection with the “sale or advertisement of any merchandise in trade or commerce.”

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a petition last week seeking the temporary restraining order on behalf of Southampton Community Healthcare, two trans adults and the families of two transgender adolescents.

In a statement, Southampton physician Michael Donovan praised Ribaudo’s ruling.

“Without this halt on the baseless and discriminatory rule, our practice would have been forced to grapple with how to provide ethical medical care to our transgender patients in a way consistent with our obligations under a rule that places illogical barriers to necessary care,” Donovan said.

In her ruling, Ribaudo wrote that Bailey’s order left “significant room for interpretation” and created confusion for both providers and patients. At a minimum, Ribaudo wrote, Bailey’s rule would have put patients at a high risk of having their medical care interrupted. The ruling also would have forced doctors to provide advice, whether or not they agreed with it, “using unsourced medical information without knowing or being able to find out if that science is medically supported.”

Ribaudo’s ruling stays the order until May 15. The court will hold a preliminary injunction hearing May 11 at 1 p.m.

