Podcaster Sarah Marshall’s live show finds more ‘You’re Wrong About’

Monica. Tonya. Janet. Anna Nicole. They are names that call to mind scandal, even salaciousness, but if you ask journalist Sarah Marshall, those names should serve as case studies of modern-day, media-driven Salem witch trials. Maligned women stand trial in the court of cable news networks; ratings go through the roof. Marshall is the host of the popular history podcast “You’re Wrong About,” which attempts, she says, to “give grace to subjects” whose traumas were turned into tabloid fodder.

Often featured among the top 10 history podcasts on iTunes, the show taps into our ever-growing appetite for nostalgia while reexamining events and figures we thought we knew — from the life and death of musician Karen Carpenter to Disco Demolition Night in 1979. Unlike many podcasters, Marshall turns down sponsorships to avoid moral conflicts. “You’re Wrong About,” which was voted the 2022 iHeartRadio podcast of the year, survives on donations, Patreon subscriptions and merch sales.

Marshall is now on a cross-country tour that will bring her to the Fillmore on May 11. She says the live show is part podcast, part variety show, and she’ll be joined onstage by comedian Jamie Loftus and musician Carolyn Kendrick.

Marshall spoke with The Post by phone about her passion for reassessing history, her commitment to holding the media accountable and what we keep getting wrong.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How are you turning the podcast into a variety show?

A: We’re able to do visuals, which is great. The show’s producer is playing her songs throughout and gives a structure to the show. Then we have a musical grand finale. I think, down the line, we’re going to try and do more with games and audience participation. People ask, “Is it a direct translation of the podcast?” And to the extent that it’s someone telling someone else about something they are passionate about, it is.

Q: How do you explain what the public misunderstands in each episode?

A: “You’re Wrong About” is a show about the stories that you feel like you know because you grew up in a culture that told you a simplified version of them. And then, once you scratch the surface, you realize that there’s so much more. We like to take you there and to tell it to you not the way that an academic or a historian would necessarily tell it … but to tell it to you in the tone of your best friend telling you about this thing they’ve been researching over lunch.

Q: What was the story that jump-started the podcast?

A: This podcast started because Michael Hobbes, who I did the show with for 3½ years, reached out and wanted to do a podcast about misremembered history, and his initial idea was to focus on the ’90s. At the time, the kind of stories I had bouncing around in my head, and stories that I had been unable to place writing as a freelancer, were about Lorena Bobbitt and Nicole Brown Simpson and Amy Fisher. These ideas of stories that I thought were incredibly compelling because with the way the culture had progressed in a couple of decades, it was easy to see how much a story of broad comedy in the tabloids was actually a story of trauma and abuse once you looked at it a little bit more closely. Like a tiny, little bit more closely.

Q: Why do you think the stories you talk about are misremembered?

A: We’re never going to remember something as a culture in all its complexity because the traces that stories leave on the culture that we live in are always going to be limited to memes, in a sense. For example, Tonya Harding — that was a story I grew up with because it happened in Oregon when I was a little kid, so it was very much in the periphery of my mind as what happens to “bad girls.” I remember Tonya Harding was always in the background as a cultural reference, as a joke to be made, as someone to be referenced as this shameless, trashy figure who was flamboyantly out for blood and didn’t care. To me, the kind of misremembering of it, the evidence tying her to Nancy Kerrigan being assaulted, was always pretty circumstantial. The story was Tonya Harding assaults Nancy Kerrigan, and really her ex-husband hired someone to do that. … It really struck me that she had been misremembered as this powerful figure in her own life who was orchestrating crimes and who was driving the show, when in fact it seems like she never felt in control of anything. [She] was dominated by everyone, from her mother to her husband to her sports governing body. Whatever happened was a consequence of a lifetime of powerlessness and abuse.

Q: Why are audiences so obsessed with nostalgia?

A: One of the things I love about doing the show is that it’s really only by thinking about something repeatedly and looking at it from different angles and having time to think it over that I feel like I can gain insight into it. Nostalgia and history overlap in terms of being drawn to stories that will help us understand the circumstances of our lives now, but in a way that gives us the time and the space to process what happened.

Q: When has the media gotten it right?

A: There are plenty of successes. The job of the media is to convey facts, and I think that job is possible most of the time. It comes down to whose agenda is being honored, who is doing the reporting. … I think that the mistakes that we make, it’s often hard to apply a sinister motive to them. It often comes down to, “You need to get this done by a certain time of day, and [it has] to fit into a template that you know people want already.” Like with the Tonya Harding story. Everybody knows that we love a female criminal ringleader more than we like someone who is a passive victim. … A lot of [this] comes down to people working within a formula, and I feel like people are questioning the formula more lately in a really exciting way.

Q: Does cancel culture play a role in your podcast?

A: The key premise of the show is that none of us are above this. We get stuck in easy stories and easy morals because the world is scary. We turn people into simplistic characters because we’re afraid that what happened to them can happen to us. To me, the show is about looking at how the truth is hard to find. Judging other people is very comforting to our ego; it’s something that is sold to us on every corner. One of the things I love about the show and the thing I think people really feel a connection to is the lack of judgment, trying to hold power to account, but looking at individuals who make bad choices and trying to talk about why that could be because, ultimately, we’re all like that.

If you go

An Evening with “You’re Wrong About”

The Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. (301) 960-9999. livenation.com.

Date: May 11 at 8 p.m.

Prices: $151.50.

