Tornado in Virginia Beach damages trees, dozens of homes

A tornado touched down Sunday in Virginia Beach, damaging houses and trees in a residential area. The city's fire department said it had received calls for "major storm damage to multiple homes" in the Great Neck area, as well as reports of gas leaks. The National Weather Service said Monday morning on Twitter that it would have crews on the ground to investigate the damage and expected to release updates later in the day.

The city declared a “state of emergency” late Sunday night and said an estimated 50 to 100 homes were damaged.

A Virginia Beach spokeswoman said there were no injuries or fatalities.

The city set up an emergency shelter for residents, and three schools in the area were closed Monday, at least in part because of blocked roads. Video showed many trees in residential areas had splintered up from their trunks and lost leaves and branches.

The city canceled the final day of the three-day “Something in the Water” music festival out of concern for the safety of the staff and attendees.

Virginia Beach is east of Norfolk, at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay and on the Atlantic Ocean.

