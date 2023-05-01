May 1 was start of our 100 (or so) longest days

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, the first of May, also known as May Day, we discovered the true value of daylight saving time, when the sun in Washington remained in our sky until 8 p.m. and maximum brightness became our lot. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In politics, as in many other areas of human endeavor, the decimal system assumes importance, and we often refer to hundred-day periods.

May Day essentially begins our hundred longest days, with (roughly) half of them before the June 21 solstice, and half of them after.

Part of that length of daylight implies late sunsets, long periods after work, study or other mandatory enterprises conclude while the light of the sun remains available to us and our leisure lives.

According to the Time and Date website, on Monday, for the first time this year, and by the grace of daylight saving, the sun did not set in Washington until 8 p.m. Such long evenings now become ours to enjoy for many days on end, for the remainder of spring and then deep into summer.

Daylight on May Day, according to Time and Date, lasted for 13 hours and 50 minutes. All our days will be at least that long through Aug. 11, about 100 days from now. And on none of those days will the sun set before 8 p.m.

