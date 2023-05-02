Local covid tracking sites adapt to new era of coronavirus pandemic

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vaccine, testing and treatment data will continue to be updated weekly, as one part of the larger public health puzzle in Maryland, but the main dashboard is no longer available, officials said in a statement.

“These changes reflect the new phase of covid-19 that we are in today,” Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said. “We will continue to actively monitor trends related to covid-19 and offer robust information about covid-19 on our new webpages.”

Similarly, the Virginia Department of Health continues to update coronavirus data weekly, but launched summary pages that officials hope will provide better insight into the trajectory of the virus than case rates.

New infections can still be found online, but officials say hospitalizations and death as well as emergency department and urgent care visits are more telling metrics as most people use at-home tests to determine if they are positive.

“Since we have really shifted our focus to severe outcomes and deaths from covid-19 those are the trends we really want to keep and eye on to make sure we’re not seeing major changes,” said Elena Diskin, vaccine-preventable disease and respiratory disease program manager in the Office of Epidemiology.

Public health officials in Virginia late last year removed percent positivity, testing data, outbreaks and MIS-C (or multisystem inflammatory syndrome) case information from the dashboard.

In D.C., officials plan to discontinue the main data page, coronavirus.dc.gov, and archive its data at dchealth.dc.gov by the end of May, D.C. Department of Health officials said in a statement.

Basic information, such as the infection rate and hospitalizations will continue to be updated and available online, but more detailed data sets will be retired, officials said.

The District on March 31 closed covid centers, which were one-stop-shops in each ward for vaccine doses, masks and test kits.

In addition, D.C. residents will no longer receive covid exposure notifications as of May 11, coinciding with the ending public health emergency, because the national program that supports the District will sunset, the D.C. Department of Health said in a statement Monday.

More than 40,000 people used system, called DC covid Alert Notice (or DC CAN) covid-19 exposure notification, to anonymously alert contacts to a possible covid exposure, which has generated more than a million exposure notifications, city officials said.

Next week, mobile phones will cease to alert residents if they were near someone who tested positive for covid, but city officials urged residents to continue to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

The Maryland version of that system, MD covid Alert, ends on May 9, but the state will continue to investigate outbreaks in institutions.

