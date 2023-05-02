Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I came across a wonderful headline in the June 18, 1911, edition of The Washington Post: “Americans Cause Fun.” Heck yeah, we do! U-S-A! U-S-A! Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The headline was on a story about the lead-up to the coronation of England’s George V. Then as now, London was crowded with tourists from around the world eager to watch Britain crown a new king. Some of those tourists happened to be Americans.

“Wherever you go you see and hear Americans,” wrote The Post’s unnamed London correspondent. Yankee colloquialisms such as “I guess” and “You bet” echoed from Piccadilly Circus to Regent Street.

The British found this — found us — amusing. “The presence of so many Americans in the city is a godsend to the so-called funny writers of the English press,” wrote The Post.

Ah, the so-called funny writers. The Post quoted an example: “The American ‘tripper’ is here in swarms. The male representative of this species proudly sports a pork pie straw hat, half Panama and half boater, so obviously transatlantic that every plait in it gives forth a twang. He dashes along the streets, smoking a huge cigar, with frequent pauses for expectoration, and his whole bearing seems to convey the information that while he is perfectly willing to let George do it during the coronation season, he is present to see that it is done right.”

British reporters poked fun at the visiting Americans, who not only talked and dressed funny, but asked bartenders to whip up such alien concoctions as Manhattans and martinis.

It was Napoleon who supposedly dubbed England a nation of shopkeepers. In 1911, at least some of those shopkeepers were crooked. Restaurateurs, hoteliers and retailers, The Post wrote, were “keenly on the lookout for the American dollar, and if you can’t disguise your twang you must pay for the privilege of using it.”

Some establishments had two prices: one for natives and one for tourists. The Post helpfully suggested frequenting only those places that put their prices on their merchandise.

Wrote The Post: “Nearly every American is looked upon as a millionaire, and while this gives one a pleasant feeling for a moment, the feeling vanishes when you ‘have to settle.’”

Chief among the Americans in London was John Hays Hammond, a mining magnate and confidant of President William Howard Taft who had a mansion at 1500 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Taft selected Hammond as the official U.S. representative to the coronation.

Hammond’s wife, Natalie Harris Hammond — dubbed the “ambassadress” — commissioned a new wardrobe for the event. Mrs. Hammond told the Washington Times that while her coronation gown and four court gowns would be designed by the English firm Worth, all her accessories — tiaras, necklaces and bracelets — would be made by U.S. firms.

What she really wanted to talk about was her work heading the welfare department of the National Civic Federation. “We want to do all that is in our power to improve the conditions under which the woman wage earner works and lives,” she said.

Washington was to be represented in another way, too: District native John Philip Sousa was asked by Britain’s music publishers to compose a march for the coronation. He’d done the same thing in 1902 for the coronation of Edward VII, penning a march called “Imperial Edward.”

For George V, Sousa repurposed a bit of music he’d already written, changing its name from “Grand Promenade at the White House” to “Coronation March.” But when the Brits decided to play only music by British composers at the coronation, Sousa changed the name back.

Of course, most Washingtonians couldn’t travel to England for the celebration. Nor could they watch it on television or listen to it on the radio. But that didn’t mean they couldn’t mark it in some way. The June 22 coronation was observed at St. John’s Church, across from the White House. In attendance was the embassy staff, led by Ambassador James Bryce, various British subjects who lived in the area and curious Americans.

A week later, the Empress Theater, at 416 Ninth St. NW, promised that Washingtonians could soon watch the coronation. The ceremony had been captured on motion picture film that was, the theater advertised, “Now on the Mauretania speeding to New York and by special messenger to Washington.”

But even that was not as impressive as what debuted two months later at the Belasco Theater on Lafayette Square: the coronation in color.

Washington was the first U.S. city to experience Kinemacolor, a process that used spinning red and green lenses to accurately capture color, or, in this case, “colour.” It apparently dazzled audiences.

By that time, Kann’s department store on Eighth Street NW had arranged for its own coronation display. “We have obtained at very great expense two exquisitely sculpted and remarkably lifelike figures of the English rulers,” the store announced in an ad.

Reproductions of George V and Queen Mary sat atop thrones copied from those at Westminster Abbey. They were clothed in imitation robes and regalia: waxwork monarchs in paste jewels, masters of all they surveyed.

