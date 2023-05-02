Arlington board member Katie Cristol will resign to lead Tysons group

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol (D) will resign in July to take the helm of a new public-private partnership in the Tysons area, cutting her time on the board short by six months after she chose not to run for reelection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The second-term lawmaker, who spent her time in office pushing for more child-care options, better public transit and a contentious effort to end single-family-only zoning in this Northern Virginia suburb, plans to become the first permanent chief executive of the Tysons Community Alliance.

The nonprofit group, a successor of sorts to the Tysons Partnership, seeks to promote the Fairfax County business district while helping to transform that car-centric office center into a walkable urban neighborhood — a shift that is still very much ongoing.

“Transit and walkability are core to what I’ve worked on and what I’ve loved doing. That is a challenge and opportunity for Tysons,” Cristol said. “How do you create a real sense of community … and create connections in a place that is not always known for its residential development?”

Her departure from the Arlington board is timed so that it will not trigger a special election. If a sitting local elected official in Virginia resigns within 180 days of the end of their term, their colleagues can appoint a replacement to serve out the rest of that time.

Advertisement

Six Democrats and one independent are vying for two posts on the board, including Cristol’s, with early voting in the Democratic primary kicking off Friday. The board is likely to select someone not in that race to replace her for the last six months of her term.

Cristol said that while it was bittersweet to leave the board early, it was equally important to devote her full attention to her new position. (Arlington board members are not barred from taking on outside work, and there were no rules that forced her hand, she added.)

“These next six months would have been spent winding down and transitioning anyway,” she said. “This represents to me an exciting enough step … that it’s worth making the shift.”

First elected to the board in 2015, Cristol, then 30, fashioned herself as a voice for millennials in a county that was increasingly filled with young people but had not elected them to public office.

Advertisement

As a lawmaker, she focused on tackling issues that were making this inner-ring D.C. suburb more expensive for young families like her own. In 2019, she led the passage of zoning and licensing changes to expand child care — approved just days after she gave birth to her son, who is now four.

More recently, she emerged as one of the leading voices for a “missing middle” plan that makes it easier to build townhouses, duplexes and other multifamily housing in Arlington’s more suburban neighborhoods.

That effort was praised by many advocates as a bold first step to increase housing supply, but it led many longtime homeowners — some of whom are now suing the county board — to tell her and other officials the move would destroy their neighborhoods.

Cristol also emerged during her time in office as a reliable ally for business groups and as a regional voice for public transportation. She served on and at times chaired two Northern Virginia transit bodies as they worked to expand the Long Bridge into D.C. and nail down a capital funding agreement for Metro.

Advertisement

She said she hoped to bring her policy experience and relationships in the region to her new post at the Tysons Community Alliance, which will function as the first “community improvement district” in Northern Virginia.

Much like a business improvement district in Arlington neighborhoods like Rosslyn, the 501c(6) organization is meant to market the area, enhance mobility and transportation and work on planning and economic development issues.

But while the Tysons Partnership was funded mostly by local businesses, the TCA plans to draw its funding from public dollars: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is set to vote this month on a budget that recommends allocating $4 million annually to the new group.

The TCA, unlike most business improvement districts, will also include other stakeholders. As more housing pops up in an area known as a corporate hub, the group also plans to bring in residents, nonprofits and government officials in its mission to shape this part of Fairfax area.

Advertisement

Cristol’s early departure accelerates the turnover coming to the board over the next year.

Arlington’s five county board members serve staggered, four-year terms, and there is typically one county board race in most years. This year is the exception, when Arlington voters will cast their ballots for two seats.

Both slots will be filled by new faces. Both Cristol and Chair Christian Dorsey (D), whose term also expires this year, announced in recent months that they would not be running for reelection.

“My theory of running is that you just need different perspectives on the board,” she said. Her departure means that “someone can now bring issues to the table that I as an entrenched elected official have been overlooking.”

GiftOutline Gift Article