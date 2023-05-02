The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Silver Spring man charged with murder in Prince George’s County

Luis Marquez, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Maurice Chase Jr., 38, in February, according to police

By
Updated May 2, 2023 at 4:53 p.m. EDT|Published May 2, 2023 at 4:47 p.m. EDT
1 min

A 25-year-old Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with murder in a February shooting in Prince George’s County, police said.

Luis Marquez is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Maurice Chase Jr., 38, of Takoma Park, police said. Marquez is in custody at the county’s Department of Corrections.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

On Feb. 20, at about 12:40 a.m., officers found Chase with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to an initial investigation, police said Marquez shot Chase during an altercation.

It was not immediately clear whether Marquez has an attorney.

Loading...