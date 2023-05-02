Silver Spring man charged with murder in Prince George’s County

Luis Marquez is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Maurice Chase Jr., 38, of Takoma Park, police said. Marquez is in custody at the county’s Department of Corrections.

A 25-year-old Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with murder in a February shooting in Prince George’s County, police said.

On Feb. 20, at about 12:40 a.m., officers found Chase with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.