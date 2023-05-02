Silver Spring man charged with murder in Prince George’s County

A 25-year-old Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with murder in a February shooting in Prince George’s County, police said.
On Feb. 20, at about 12:40 a.m., officers found Chase with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
According to an initial investigation, police said Marquez shot Chase during an altercation.
It was not immediately clear whether Marquez has an attorney.