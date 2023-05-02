Man slain on Jay Street, D.C. police say

Tyrone Hopkins, 30, was found less than 15 minutes before midnight Sunday in the 3800 block of Jay Street, the police said.

His killing appeared to be the last in the first four months of 2023, a period in which homicides in the District increased substantially over the same time in the previous year.