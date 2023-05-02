Migrants find no space in crowded hotels leased by D.C., council members say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

District officials have stopped placing migrant families arriving on buses from Texas and Arizona and by other means in hotels meant as temporary lodging, telling those people that there is no more room, D.C. Council members and immigrant advocates said Tuesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The lack of hotel space — which council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At-Large) said was announced by the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) last week — prompted new concerns about how to accommodate U.S. asylum seekers from Venezuela and elsewhere in the face of an expected surge of border crossings this month that will probably mean more buses arriving to the District.

“As a result, new migrants coming into the District now have no option other than living on the street or receiving a ticket to somewhere else,” White said from the dais of the D.C. Council on Tuesday, where amendments to a recently approved law he co-sponsored that aims to increase available support to the migrants — including assistance with resettlement services — were passed unanimously.

Advertisement

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), who co-sponsored the legislation that also clarifies eligibility for some migrant services, called the situation “a new housing crisis.”

Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, nor did the Department of Human Services, which oversees services provided to the migrants.

As of Tuesday, about 20 families have been denied shelter at the city-funded hotels, according to the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a coalition of nonprofits and volunteer groups that has been assisting migrants. Some of those people are now being put in different hotels paid for by the organization while others are staying at volunteers’ homes, said Amy Fischer, an organizer with the group.

But “more families are coming every day and we don’t have the capacity to continue indefinitely,” she said.

Advertisement

There are 1,285 migrants living in the three hotels in Northeast Washington that the city has been using since last summer as a stopgap against homelessness for those families, according to DHS, which oversees an Office of Migrant Services that Bowser created last fall to help those individuals.

Nonprofits working with the migrants have been unable to move them to longer-term housing due to an array of obstacles, including the cost of permanent housing and the lack of their ability to legally work in the United States, leaving less room in the hotels for newcomers.

The result has been an overburdened system of support in the city that, so far, has cost $15.1 million for temporary lodging, food and other support services, according to DHS.

Immigrant advocates say Bowser’s administration has consequently been less receptive to newly arrived migrants who are not coming on buses, turning those people away from the hotels once they arrive to the city.

On Tuesday, Mutual Aid group organizers escorted about 15 newly arrived migrants, among them small children, to Bowser’s office inside the Wilson Building, hoping to convince the mayor to allocate more contingency funds toward migrant services.

Bowser was not in. Instead, the group was directed to the DHS offices.

Advertisement

Jose Rivero, 38, was among the newly arrived migrants there. The Venezuelan national came to D.C. on Thursday by plane, with tickets purchased by a nonprofit group there.

When he showed up to a nonprofit service center in D.C., he was told that “there are no more funds” for a hotel room, Rivero said in Spanish.

He argued that he has a compelling reason to be given shelter — displaying a head wound that was still scarred and hairless that, he said, was caused by a molotov cocktail thrown by a Venezuelan government sympathizer during an anti-government protest in 2017.

After fleeing his country and living in Colombia for four years, Rivero said he decided to try his luck in the United States, marching with his 15-year-old son through the Central American jungle before arriving to the border.

“We’ve already been through so much,” Rivero said.

Ángela Gonzalez, also from Venezuela, said she and her 3-year-old daughter only need three months of shelter; since arriving last week, she said she has already found a job working in construction in Maryland.

“We just need a little time, a little help,” she said in Spanish. “We don’t want to be a burden on the government.”

GiftOutline Gift Article