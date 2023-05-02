Prince George’s police officer guilty of assault, misconduct in office

Listen 8 min Gift Article Share

A judge found a Prince George’s County police officer guilty of assault Tuesday after prosecutors argued he grabbed the neck of a 17-year-old boy who fled a stop on foot in 2020. Cpl. Darryl Wormuth, 46, was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office. He was acquitted of first-degree assault. Wormuth is currently suspended without pay, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“It’s clear that he grabbed this boy’s neck and pulled him down,” Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Gladys Weatherspoon said when handing down the verdict. Weatherspoon added that the only reason the interaction wasn’t strangulation was because Wormuth didn’t hold long enough.

Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorneys Joel Patterson and Cerone Anderson argued during a days-long bench trial that Wormuth had strangled the teen while he was handcuffed and being escorted by another officer who took him into custody. The encounter was caught on police helicopter video.

Advertisement

Patterson said the teen attempted to flee from Wormuth before being caught, sparking his anger.

“He lost his temper,” Patterson said during his closing argument. “When he walked up … without a second thought, he openhanded throat-punched, throttled him and pulled him forward.”

Robert Bonsib, Wormuth’s defense attorney, argued the officer used “reasonable force” and did not grab the teen by the neck but rather by his shoulder and the scruff of his hoodie.

Bonsib said in closing arguments that the teen’s physical description was “substantially the same” as a lookout that police put out over the radio earlier that day for a possible armed person who fled an arrest. When Wormuth approached the teen in the area, he ran until police caught up to him. The teen would be found to have no involvement in the earlier arrest, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“What [Wormuth] does is that he takes control of [the teen] in a way he doesn’t take off again,” Bonsib said. “He did not strangle him.”

The incident unfolded the evening of Oct. 20, 2020, a day that started off how it normally would for the then-17-year-old. He woke up, ate some cereal and went over to his best friends’ place down the street to get help on his homework from their mom, the teen testified.

As the teen and his two friends were outside on the porch at the apartment complex, a police cruiser pulled up. That’s when Wormuth, who routinely patrolled the area and had also been looking for the person who fled police earlier, began watching them, according to his court testimony.

Wormuth said he recognized the teen’s two friends who lived at the apartment complex but did not recognize the teen. What caught his attention was the teen “acting celebratory as if he had gotten away,” Wormuth said.

Advertisement

Wormuth took a photo of the teen, rolled down his window to listen to the boys’ conversation, and heard the teen yelling aloud to the officers still in the area to leave and that “He’s gone,” Wormuth testified. Wormuth said he started to think about how the teen knew what the officers were doing in the area.

He then advised the boys that there was no loitering at the apartment complex and got out of his cruiser, Wormuth testified. Wormuth said the teen started yelling obscenities and hiked up his pants while saying, “You can’t catch me.”

Wormuth alerted a police helicopter crew, he said. The teen then fled around the back of the building.

The teen testified that before he ran, he noticed the officer looking at him from inside his cruiser. The officer pulled out his phone and began recording him before he pulled out his phone, too, the teen said.

Advertisement

Then the officer got out of his car with his hand on his holster and walked toward him, the teen said.

“I started backing up because I was scared,” the teen said. “I backed up, and I ran.”

The teen said he jumped over fences and ran through neighbors’ yards, trying to run back to his house, where his mother and father “would know what to do.”

But the police helicopter was tracking him the entire time, and officers found him running along a driveway. The teen said he dropped his phone and “hit the ground.”

Former Prince George’s County police officer Thomas Lester, who was also in the area for the earlier call of a person who fled, testified that he had heard Wormuth’s call over the radio of a person running and was one of the officers who apprehended the teen. Lester said he told the teen to get on the ground, and he complied.

Advertisement

After handcuffing him on his back, Lester said he began escorting the handcuffed teen back down the driveway to where the police cruisers were on Davis Avenue. Wormuth then appeared, yelling at the teen, Lester said.

“When I got into his arms, he started choking me,” the teen said. He said he felt the officer grab his neck from behind first and switch to holding the front of his neck. The officer then “forced my Adam’s apple,” the teen testified. He said he couldn’t breathe and struggled to stand, trying to keep his balance.

Lester testified that while he still had the teen in an escort hold by the arm, he saw Wormuth reach up, place his hands around the teen’s neck, and the officer “proceeded to choke him” for several seconds.

But that didn’t match what had happened, according to Wormuth.

Wormuth said he had followed the teen in his cruiser and heard from the police helicopter unit where the stop was made. Once he arrived, Wormuth said he approached Lester so the officers could transfer custody and exchange their handcuffs.

Advertisement

In court, he demonstrated on his attorney, Bonsib, how he grabbed the teen’s shoulder and the front of his hoodie. Wormuth said he wasn’t choking the teen but pulling him back in the officer’s direction after the teen shifted forward.

He needed to use a firm grip because he thought the teen had fled officers twice, first at the earlier stop by another officer, matching the description of a possibly armed person who fled, and then when he encountered him at the apartment complex, Wormuth said.

“He made it clear he’s going to flee,” Wormuth said.

After being taken into custody by Wormuth, the teen testified that he turned to Lester and said, “You going to let him do this to me?” The teen said that he hit his head on the police car on his way in.

Wormuth then drove the teen to a police station and called his parents, according to his court testimony. He charged the teen with trespassing and failure to obey a lawful order, Wormuth said.

Advertisement

Wormuth’s conduct was reported to a supervisor, who alerted the internal-affairs division, according to court testimony.

Patterson, the prosecutor, showed the judge photos of healed scratches and red marks on the teen’s neck from a strangulation exam. Bonsib argued the exam was conducted about 10 days after the incident, arguing it was initiated by police and not immediately by the teen.

Throughout the trial, both prosecutors and the defense had expert witnesses that were at odds about what the police helicopter video showed. But when delivering the verdict, Weatherspoon said she spent an “incredible amount of time watching the slowed-down version.”

Weatherspoon said one of the defense’s expert witnesses had testified that strangulation could not be as quick as the encounter, and acquitted him of the first-degree assault as a result.

Advertisement

Weatherspoon said Wormuth had walked toward Lester, who was escorting the teen, and saw he was not struggling. The other officers at the scene were “unfazed and unbothered,” knowing that Lester had control of the situation, Weatherspoon said.

“He [Wormuth] was upset and determined to make him [the teen] pay the smart-mouth run tax,” Weatherspoon said.

After the verdict, Wormuth was taken out of the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for the second-degree assault. He has been with the county police department since 2007 and was indicted April 27, 2021, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We are disappointed that the Court concluded his conduct was viewed as an assault, rather than appropriate use of force to take someone into custody,” Bonsib said after the trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Katie Mettler contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article