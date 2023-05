Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

John Coleman, 34, of Northeast was slain about 12:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of M Street NE, police said.

A man was killed in a May Day shooting near the National Arboretum in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The killing appeared to be the city’s first homicide in May, after about 70 people were slain in the first four months of the year, a substantial increase over the same period last year.