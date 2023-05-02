Stabbing suspect dies after walking into traffic, Maryland police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A stabbing suspect was killed after walking into traffic Monday on a busy commuter road in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland state police. Maurice Logan Mitchell, 42, of Annapolis “walked into traffic about 4:15 p.m. and was struck by a tractor-trailer” in the eastbound lanes of Route 50, near Route 193, state police said.

Mitchell was a suspect in a stabbing that occurred earlier Monday in Annapolis, state police said.

They said the matter remained under investigation.

In a news release that appears to refer to the traffic incident, the Annapolis police said a woman was stabbed and critically wounded there about 1:45 p.m. in what appeared to be a domestic incident.

The suspect in the stabbing fled and was later found dead in Prince George’s, Annapolis police said. The release issued by the Annapolis police did not name the suspect.

