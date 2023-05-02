Tuesday moved us into last two-thirds of the year, and did it coolly

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday we entered the last two-thirds of the year, and in Washington we did it with a cool hand under a gray sky, which seemed without affinity for the date and season. Little evidence appeared of the springtime effervescence and exuberance that many associate with the month of May. Scrutiny of Tuesday’s skies, in their unrelieved dimness, showed few of the bright delights of the season.

Nor did the thermometer convey much cheer. While the year’s weather watchword seems to be warmth, Tuesday, with seeming callousness, offered an afternoon high of 59. That was 14 degrees below the average for May 2.

The 59-degree high matched the Washington average for March 23, a day on which spring may still be struggling to find its footing and throw off the chill chains of winter.

The 49-degree morning low was five below the May 2 average.

But for the first time this year, the sun set after 8 p.m., and warmer days are said to be coming.

GiftOutline Gift Article