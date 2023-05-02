Poll: 53 percent of Maryland residents approve of Wes Moore

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A majority of Maryland residents approve of the job Gov. Wes Moore (D) has done during his first 100 days in office, according to a poll released Tuesday. Moore’s job approval rating was 53 percent, and 47 percent say the state is headed in the right direction, the Goucher College poll found. The poll was conducted in partnership with the Baltimore Banner and surveyed 800 Maryland residents by cellphone and landline.

“They are satisfied with their new governor,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics, which conducted the poll. “These numbers are good.”

Moore’s job approval ratings are lower than those for his Republican predecessor, Larry Hogan, at the end of his eight years in office, but they are higher than Hogan’s during his first year in the job, Kromer said.

The poll also asked residents whether Moore was doing as well, worse or better than expected, and it found that he was meeting expectations, Kromer said. Fifty-seven percent said the governor was doing “about as well” as anticipated, while 17 percent said he was doing better than expected and 14 percent thought he was doing poorer than anticipated.

Moore’s job approval ratings were highest among Democrats, with 75 percent of those surveyed giving him high marks. Roughly a third of unaffiliated voters — 37 percent — approved of the job he was doing, along with 22 percent of Republicans.

Residents also offered a mix of views on Moore’s political leanings, which Kromer said was a fair representation of the varied positions the governor has taken in public office. He pushed for tax cuts for veterans and the working poor, but also for a higher minimum wage. A quarter of those surveyed said they considered Moore a “moderate”; 4 percent found him “conservative”; 38 percent said he is “progressive”; and 20 percent considered him “very progressive.”

“Wes Moore’s policy positions are a mix,” Kromer said.

