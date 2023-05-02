Montgomery council member Will Jawando announces run for Cardin’s seat

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando (D-At Large) announced Tuesday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for Senate, a day after longtime Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) revealed he will not seek reelection in 2024. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Cardin, 79, announced Monday that he would retire when his term ends in 2025, bringing his half-century career in public office to an end and creating what is likely to be a fierce fight among Maryland Democrats for the rare open Senate seat.

Jawando is out of the gate early within a field of high-profile potential contenders who are considering bids, among them Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), according to multiple people familiar with their plans.

Jawando likely needs to expand his appeal statewide to be competitive in the primary race. When asked about that hurdle, Jawando noted that as an at-large council member he represents more than 1 million residents, more than members of the House and some members of the Senate. He said that, combined with his experience working as a Senate staffer to two senators, including Barack Obama, he was prepared to aim for higher federal office.

“This is an opportunity that is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said, “to bring a new generation of leaders who have experience at the federal and local level, and leverage that to really deliver and push back against the lie that we cannot all do better together. We can.”

Jawando is an attorney and author who wrote “My Seven Black Fathers,” a memoir about influential mentors in his life, and has served on the council since 2018, where he chairs the education committee. He won a second term last year.

During his tenure he has also dug in on policing and criminal justice, including leading legislation to develop more stringent standards for police use of force. And he helped lead a push to create a guaranteed income pilot program, offering cash payments to hundreds of low-income families in the county, a type of universal basic income that he said should be developed at the federal level.

He said his Senate campaign will center on a vision of shared prosperity. “As I look at that body and look at that Congress and look at the state of Maryland, there are too many folks feeling like their ability to make it, to just get by, is just slipping away, and I think it is in large part connected to what I call the big lie: If my neighbor does well, I do worse.”

The Democratic primary for Cardin’s Senate seat is likely to heat up over the next several weeks, as potential contenders weigh entering the ring. Decisions are expected from Alsobrooks, a rising star in the Democratic Party in Maryland, and Trone, the mogul founder of Total Wine & More who could be expected to spend millions of his personal fortune in the race if he were to move forward.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is also seen a potential candidate considering his national profile after his leadership in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after Jan. 6, 2021, and his role on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. While Raskin has not ruled out a run, he is still recovering from cancer treatment after finishing chemotherapy and just began this Congress as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Alsobrooks, Trone and Raskin all focused on celebrating Cardin when The Washington Post reached their representatives on Monday, as did Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski, who has also been floated as a potential contender.

“Any time there is an opportunity, I think it is worth an exploration, and we certainly can do that, but today I think is a day where folks should be looking at the exemplary example Senator Cardin has set,” Olszewski said Monday, “and I just hope that we are able to find someone who can build on his legacy of service to be a strong voice for this Baltimore region but also the entire state.”

Cardin said in an interview Monday that he was not intending to make an endorsement in the Democratic primary, though could reconsider if necessary. “If it is important for unity in our caucus and it has an impact on the election results, in holding the seat, that is always a possibility, but that is not what I intend to do,” he said.

Jerome Segal, a philosopher who pushes his own brand of socialism called “Bread and Roses,” entered the Democratic primary race on Monday. Segal, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor in 2022, challenged Cardin in a primary in 2018 and got 3 percent of the vote.

