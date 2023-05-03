D.C. Housing Authority director Brenda Donald to step down

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Housing Authority director Brenda Donald plans to step down after nearly two years atop the embattled agency, officials announced Wednesday. She plans to leave her role this summer, according to a late night statement from the agency. The statement did not say what prompted Donald’s departure months before the end of her contract.

The Housing Authority’s board held a closed session Wednesday afternoon to deal with personnel matters. The board will begin a search for a new director, the statement said. It did not say if the board would appoint an interim director if Donald leaves before the search is complete.

Agency staff was informed in recent days that Donald planned to leave soon, according to two people with knowledge of her decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced.

Word of Donald’s impending departure comes at a critical time for the agency, which is trying to rectify deficiencies identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this past fall. HUD gave the agency until March 31 to correct its failures to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents in violation of federal requirements, but has since extended the deadline to the end of this month.

Fallout from the report, which was deeply critical of DCHA’s oversight and governance, elevated Donald’s public profile as she grappled with entrenched challenges. The city also remade the agency’s governing board. Donald, 68, championed her staff and claimed progress while defending herself and her administration from sometimes withering criticism from D.C. Council members and board commissioners.

Donald and her staff, with the help of consultants hired by the city, have scrambled to write a new administrative plan for the agency — a huge document that would alter a wide range of policies. Legal aid organizations that advocate for the Housing Authority’s residents have criticized the pace of efforts and say revised plans won’t fix deep-seated challenges that reflect a lack of competence in implementing policies already in place.

Before leading the Housing Authority, Donald had served as director of the city’s Child and Family Services Agency under Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who credits Donald with turning that agency around. The mayor, who has been a staunch supporter of Donald, told reporters last year that she urged her to stay on and help the agency “keep its commitments to HUD.” Affordable housing and homelessness remain deep-rooted issues in the District and a Bowser priority.

Donald has steered the agency through a tumultuous period that saw Bowser champion legislation after the HUD report to dissolve the Housing Authority’s 13-member governing board — and get rid of DCHA’s most vocal board critics in the process. The new nine-voting-member reform board first met in January over opposition from some public housing tenants, voucher recipients and their advocates. They agreed that the agency needed major changes — but said they should be undertaken only after debate and input from stakeholders and experts.

Donald took over as interim director of the Housing Authority in June 2021.

Later, she received a two-year contract worth $275,000 annually that was scheduled to expire at the end of September.

Throughout her tenure, Donald has blamed the problems at what she has called a “badly broken agency” on the previous administration. “My goal in taking this job was to stabilize the agency so that a longer-term director would be set up for success …” Donald said in a letter last month to the chairman of the D.C. Council housing committee, Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large).

Donald inherited an agency with entrenched problems. They include dangerous conditions at its properties, such as lead-paint hazards; out-of-code plumbing; water damage and mold; emergency work orders going unaddressed at night due to high crime; and prospective tenants declining units because they fear for their safety. They also include a voucher program that fails to appropriately determine rents to landlords. These issues along with many others were highlighted in last year’s HUD report.

Donald had known the HUD report was coming for months, but downplayed it to the board as she tried to manage the Housing Authority’s reputation. When the agency received the report in October, Donald declined to release it publicly, intending to wait until after the Housing Authority formed a response. But The Washington Post obtained a copy and detailed its findings.

In her letter to White last month, Donald touted what she said were her accomplishments, such as closing on the sale of the agency’s headquarters to make way for housing and retail in the NoMa neighborhood, improving its financial condition and accelerating inspections and maintenance if its properties.

“Two years ago, I took this role because I believe that having a safe and affordable place to call home is fundamental, and I was excited to be charged with turning around an agency that matters to so many people,” Donald said in a statement included in the announcement. “I’m proud of the work my staff and I did to put DCHA back on the right track to serve public housing residents and voucher participants.”

The reform board’s chairman, Raymond Skinner, who also served on the previous board, praised Donald’s accomplishments “in the hard work of public agency transformation,” the agency announcement said.

Donald, however, failed to achieve what she has called her highest priority — improving the agency’s public housing occupancy rate. Early last year, as the occupancy rate stood at 79 percent, Donald pledged to raise it 10 percentage points by the end of September. Instead, it has fallen below 74 percent. Donald has said the agency is turning a corner on the issue.

But at recent public meetings, several legal aid representatives have said the agency’s performance has hit an all-time low. “The state of the agency has never been more discouraging or demoralizing than it is today,” Amanda Korber, a supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, told the council’s housing committee last month.

Recently, Donald has had a rocky relationship with White, who took over as housing committee chair this year. White appeared to take aim at Donald during a March news conference, saying the agency’s “leadership culture” failed to elevate serious issues to the board and other oversight bodies, choosing instead to “quash them quietly.”

White had called the news conference to talk about internal agency audit reports that, among other allegations, accused a deputy director of the voucher program hired by Donald of having business pursuits and a relationship with a landlord. But acrimony had built between White and Donald over her refusal to answer questions from his staff about who authorized a $41,250 bonus she received in January.

Tension over the bonus intensified during a council hearing last month, when Donald again refused to answer questions about it and told White it was not the council’s business.

“Your obstruction of Council oversight harms the agency,” White wrote to Donald afterward, saying the dust up over the bonus was not the only time she’d refused to answer oversight questions. “It suggests that DCHA is secretive and is hiding information. While I am disappointed that you do not see why this information is relevant to DC taxpayers or the Committee’s oversight work, you cannot pick and choose when the agency will be transparent.”

In her letter to White, Donald noted the important work yet to be done at the agency. “While there are plans for major, long-term redevelopment across our portfolio, these projects take many years, but our residents live there every day and should expect safe, decent, and sanitary housing,” she wrote, pledging to end her tenure having “cured the findings” in the HUD report and having laid the groundwork for a new director’s success.

