The difference between buying weed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Buying weed in DC

Possessing 2 ounces or less of cannabis is legal in the District, but buying and selling weed is more complicated.

Although D.C. voters approved recreational marijuana use nearly a decade ago, Congress has consistently blocked the District’s ability to regulate and tax sales of the drug. Those roadblocks have led to a recreational gray market, where shops sell an unrelated good — a T-shirt, herbal tea, digital art — and offer a small amount of marijuana as a gift with purchase.

How the laws work

Initiative 71, approved by voters in 2014, allows adults 21 and older to legally possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana in D.C. and to grow their own flower at home.

To get around the federal restrictions on marijuana sales, enterprising shops have come up with the gifting system that they claim complies with the rules set up in Initiative 71, since customers are not directly paying for marijuana. Although advocates claim the workaround is legal, and these types of shops are common throughout D.C., local officials maintain that it is illegal to sell any amount of marijuana to another person.

D.C. also has a legal medical market that became easier to access in March, when the Medical Cannabis Amendment Act cleared the way for people 21 and older to self-certify that they have qualifying a medical condition without a doctor’s note.

What’s legal

Recreational cannabis consumption for people 21 and older

Possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana

Cultivate up to six marijuana plants within a primary residence, so long as no more than three of those plants are mature at one time

Consuming cannabis is legal on private property only — essentially at your home or a friend’s house with their permission

Medical marijuana sales are legal — up to 8 ounces in a 30-day period

Medical patients can self-attest to their qualifying condition and obtain a medical card after paying $30 for a 30-day registration. After the registration expires, patients can repeat the process as needed

What to know