Man charged repeatedly with assaulting girlfriend is arrested in her death

A man who faced multiple previous charges for assaulting his girlfriend has been charged with killing her, police said in court documents. Andrea Bond, a 30-year-old from Northeast Washington, died March 7 of a stab wound. On Tuesday, police charged Rayvon Slye, 31, with second-degree murder in her death. He was held without bond Wednesday, according to court records.

His attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Slye, who witnesses told police was Bond’s boyfriend, had been accused of assaulting Bond four times in the 13 months before she was killed, according to charging documents. Court records show he had previously pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in one case and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars; other cases were dropped.

Bond had also been previously charged with assaulting Slye, charging documents say, though the corresponding court records could not be located — which is sometimes an indication prosecutors decided not to proceed with a case.

On March 7, police found Bond dead in front of a love seat in the living room of a home, authorities said in charging documents. She had a puncture in her left upper chest that appeared to be a “small sharp force injury,” according to the documents.

Slye, who had called 911 to request an ambulance and performed CPR on Bond, initially told police that Bond had told him she was stabbed the evening before at a gathering in the Trinidad neighborhood. He said he tried to treat the injury, which “was not a deep cut,” when the two of them met up later that night. In that telling, the couple spent the night together, and he returned from picking up a salad the next day to find her dead.

Detectives soon uncovered evidence that undercut Slye’s version of events, according to charging documents. A medical examiner who performed Bond’s autopsy said the stab wound probably had killed her in less than an hour. The investigator conducted the initial examination March 7 about 6 p.m.

A witness later told police that they saw Bond walk into the house the night of March 6, appearing “normal” and without blood or injuries.

Multiple witnesses also told police that they were aware of recent conflicts between Bond and Slye, and that the city’s Child and Family Services Agency had recently taken their newborn baby into custody. Slye told police that he and Bond were removed from a housing program because of “an altercation.”

