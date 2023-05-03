Coalition seeks to overhaul D.C.’s response to mental health crises

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charnal Chaney told those gathered on Wednesday about a past abusive relationship and the boyfriend who choked her four years ago, causing her to pass out. She awoke to officers knocking at her door. A neighbor had called the police. When they asked what happened, Chaney remembered repeatedly asking for her boyfriend to leave. Finally, she recalled saying: “If y’all don’t make him leave, then I’m going to wind up jumping out the window.”

The 33-year-old asserts she only said this to underscore how seriously she wanted him to leave, but police insisted on taking her to an emergency psychiatric service. Chaney recalled the trauma she experienced next: Officers picking her up by her hands and feet and putting her in the back of a car as she screamed, a needle being stuck in her at United Medical Center, and then waking up and leaving without a formal discharge or any follow-up calls. (When asked about Chaney’s incident, a police spokesperson sent a copy of the report.)

“I’m sharing this story as evidence that one, police do not keep us safe. Two, they are not equipped to handle mental health situations,” said Chaney, the owner of Bold Yoga LLC. “We need mental health professionals that can show up and that are trained and that know how to handle the situations.”

Chaney was one of many members of the D.C. Crisis Response Coalition who spoke at the group’s community launch at Freedom Plaza on Wednesday. The coalition includes organizations focused on civil liberties, racial justice, harm reduction, and homelessness, and community members who have navigated mental health crises and the public health system.

Their goal is to “overhaul” D.C.’s response to those in crises by creating a system with resources including a crisis call center staffed by mental health professionals who respond to these kinds of emergencies with compassion and without the need for police.

The coalition wants to keep officers — and their guns — out of mental health crises that they argue only escalate with handcuffs and arrests and inflict more harm on those already suffering instead of providing support and help.

The Department of Behavioral Health said in a statement that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) launched a partnership in June 2021 with the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), which manages the District’s 911 program, and DBH to divert calls from 911 to mental health specialists.

Since then, according to the statement, calls to the 988 hotline for mental health support have increased by 18 percent, the city nearly doubled the number of trained crisis counselors able to respond, and the program extended its operating hours from 12 hours a day to 24 hours. The statement also notes that a “stabilization and sobering center for people with addictions” will open in the city this summer.

“The safety and well-being of our residents is our foremost priority,” the statement reads, “and we are committed to consistently assessing and improving services to ensure the individual and complex needs of residents are met.”

The Crisis Response Coalition’s community launch comes nearly three years after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide outrage and a push to overhaul public safety to seek alternatives to police to keep communities safe and more accountability for officers.

Many of the coalition recommendations support and build on those by the council-appointed Police Reform Commission in its 2021 final report, including that police should stop responding to most calls involving people experiencing mental health crisis.

“People with mental health struggles and disabilities deserve the freedom to decide how first responders treat them in a crisis,” ACLU of D.C. senior organizer Natacia Knapper said during the community launch Wednesday. “This is a season for change, a time to demand better of our city, better of ourselves and to fight together for and alongside the voices that are often silenced.”

Although the District already has two mental health call centers — the Access HelpLine/988 and the Child and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Services (ChAMPS) — most people in need of help still call 911, according to the coalition’s policy platform, which cited data from the OUC.

The coalition’s many recommendations include caring for people during and after crises, such as diverting more 911 calls to 988, investing resources into mental health teams so they can respond to emergencies within minutes, providing mental health ambulances, increasing the number of beds available for people in crisis and creating safe consumption facilities for those who use drugs.

It also includes ensuring the professionals staffing 988 are able to provide a “warm handoff” for those navigating the difficult situations, meaning they stay on the line and support people as those in need of help contact providers and schedule appointments.

In cases of nonviolent and low-priority 911 calls regarding trespass or disorderly conduct, the coalition recommends the city create a pilot to divert these incidents to conflict resolution specialists.

Volunteers are attempting to provide some of these services themselves through the DC Safety Squad, a coalition of mobile response teams, harm reduction specialists, trainers and others who respond to those in crisis — and follow-up — without involving the police.

“Any crisis that anybody is experiencing deserves to be met with love, care, compassion and responding to their immediate needs,” said Mikki Charles, a lead organizer with the DC Safety Squad.

Overall, the current system makes it both difficult for people to get help and then fails to provide them with the resources needed after a crisis, said Damon King, the policy director of the ACLU of D.C.

“The District needs to recognize all of the different ways that D.C. has centered heavy handed tactics and punishment in response to folks who are most in need,” King said. “We believe that the District can do better than the system that exists today. And we are committed to making that a reality, beginning now.”

