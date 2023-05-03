Man and woman killed in separate shootings in D.C., police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A man and a woman were killed in two separate shootings within 24 hours of each other in D.C., police said. On Tuesday evening, before 7:30 p.m., Derrick Thomas was killed in a double shooting in the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE. A ShotSpotter detected two barrages of gunfire, first 32 rounds and then eight, according to a police report.

Police said they found a second victim outside a building with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. He was transported to a hospital.

Efforts to reach the family of Thomas, a 27-year-old from Southeast, were not successful.

Just before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Jamison Street NE, police said. By early afternoon, authorities had not released her identity nor any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police had not made an arrest in either case.

