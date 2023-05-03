Man slain in city’s third homicide in three days

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington in the city’s third homicide in three days, according to police. The man died after being shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A second man was wounded in the gunfire, police said.

The site is in the Washington Highlands area, with houses, a recreation center and a park nearby. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The first of the three slayings occurred Sunday night on Jay Street NE, and the second in daylight on M Street NE near the National Arboretum.

There appeared to be no clear connection among the three. They bring the number of homicides so far this year t0 72, almost 20 percent above the corresponding time last year.

GiftOutline Gift Article