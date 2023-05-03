Maryland expands gender-affirming care for trans people on Medicaid

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) is set to sign into law Wednesday greater access to gender-affirming care for transgender residents on Medicaid, a policy Democrats say sends a practical and symbolic message to the trans community at a time of unprecedented targeting by politicians in GOP-leaning states. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Trans Health Equity Act will reduce barriers to gender-affirming care, removing state requirements for who could receive it. Instead, the new law leaves it up to patients and their doctors to determine when it is medically necessary. The act also lifts a prohibition on gender-affirming care for Medicaid recipients under 18.

“We should not be in the business of telling low-income or impoverished people that they don’t deserve access to the same level of care that every other Maryland resident has access to,” said Del. Kris Fair (D-Frederick), chair of the recently formed LGBTQ+ Caucus. “Current political environments across the country are pushing back against the idea that people have the right to identify as transgender. This will simply reaffirm Maryland’s commitment to it trans community.”

As of Tuesday, the Human Rights Campaign tallied 45 anti-LGBTQ laws passed in conservative state houses across the country, which the advocacy group notes is a dramatic increase. An April analysis of American Civil Liberties Union data by The Washington Post found at least 29 bills targeting transgender rights that have become law in 14 states so far this year, a record.

Gender-affirming care helps people with gender dysphoria, the stress caused by having their gender identity differ from their sex assigned at birth. It can include a range of treatments including hormones, talk therapy and surgery.

Many of the actions increased the numbers of states with bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth. On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed such a ban, at least the 16th state to create one. Last week, the Justice Department joined a lawsuit filed by three families against a similar law in Tennessee, challenging its constitutionality. On Tuesday, the Texas House launched on debate on its own bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

In Maryland, Moore pledged to sign the bill expressly allowing it for Medicaid recipients before it had passed, telling the LGBTQ+ Caucus at a private gathering it is a civil rights issue.

“We’ve got to keep fighting,” Moore said “We should not be asking any Marylander to validate their humanity.”

Legislative analysts estimated the Maryland law would impact roughly two dozen people per year on Medicaid, which provides taxpayer-funded health care for low-income people.

Maryland Republicans had strenuously objected to the legislation during the 90-day session that ended last month, conducting hours of emotional and at times graphic debate.

Their arguments ranged from the mental health concerns of transgender children to the process of attaching a penis from a cadaver to someone who wanted to reverse a gender reassignment surgery. Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), called gender-affirming care “mutilation” and said it was unfair Medicaid recipients undergoing transition could have their eggs frozen at taxpayer expense when other Medicaid recipients, such as those undergoing cancer treatments, could not.

“The goal here is to get the taxpayers to pay for these mutilation services,” he said during debate on the bill in March.

Other Republicans questioned data about suicide rates for transgender youth or challenged the advocates’ arguments that medical professionals and transgender youth can decide together on the best treatment.

“Down the road, people in here with a deep conscience will regret how they behaved today,” Del. Lauren R. Arikan (R-Harford) said in March, as her colleagues voted down an amendment to weaken the law. “There will be someone in your office crying because of what happened to them asking you, ‘Why didn’t you protect me?’”

