Parents charged with murder in death of 17-year-old daughter, police say

The parents of a 17-year-old girl were arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after their daughter “died in their care,” Montgomery County police said. Dominique Moore, 45, and his wife, Cynthia Moore, 40, were each charged with one count of second-degree murder and six counts of neglect of a minor, police said in a news release.

According to police, officers responded Tuesday to a home in Montgomery Village in the 9400 block of Quill Place for “a working code in progress.” Officers spoke with the Moores, and the mother told them that their daughter was “having trouble breathing and collapsed,” police said. The teen had “Multiple Sclerosis and diabetes, and recently been diagnosed with COVID,” according to Cynthia Moore, who also said their daughter had not been to a doctor in two years, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Six other minor children, between 5 and 15 years old, were removed from the home and placed in Child Protective Services because of “unsanitary living conditions,” police said. Two adult children also lived at the home.

After an autopsy, the girl’s death was ruled a homicide, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Dominique Moore or Cynthia Moore has an attorney, according to online court records.

Efforts to reach relatives of the Moores on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.

