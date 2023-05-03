New hearings granted after Md. judge negotiated job with prosecutors

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Two criminal defendants will get new sentencing hearings in Montgomery County, Md., after their original penalties were handed down by a judge who had been quietly discussing a pending job switch to the local prosecutors office, according to court proceedings Wednesday. Another defendant, who received an important and unfavorable ruling from the same judge, will get a chance to have his charges dismissed.

The rulings reflect the actions of recently retired Montgomery Circuit judge David Boynton. Last year, while still on the bench, he began negotiating with the state’s attorney’s office about going to work there. Boynton then presided over a series of criminal hearings without disclosing the job discussions or his subsequent agreement to take the position.

Four of his decisions have since been challenged by defense attorneys, who said Boynton contradicted Maryland rules stating that a “judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary.” They say he should have disclosed the job discussions and possibly recused himself from any criminal matters.

While the three cases mentioned earlier are headed for hearings before a new judge on narrow issues — how long a sentence should be, whether a case should be dismissed based on an earlier argument over the right to a speedy trial — the fourth could become much more protracted. And it may include a full evidentiary hearing with Boynton and State’s Attorney John McCarthy called as witnesses.

“There’s been a breach of trust here, I think a pretty significant one,” Michael Beach, Montgomery’s head public defender, said in court Wednesday, adding, “There’s a certain brazenness to the ethical issues that I think are at play here and have been violated here.”

He is demanding firm evidence of how far back the job negotiations went between Boynton and prosecutors, who have said they began on Nov. 17. “There is a specific timeline that I am not willing to accept at this point,” Beach said.

He made the argument in court Wednesday before Senior Judge Leo Green, who normally presides over cases in neighboring Prince George’s County but has been brought in to handle the cases being challenged.

Green said he will definitely hold a hearing for the fourth case, and asked Beach and prosecutor Peter Larson if there were ways to limit how full-blown that hearing will be. Rather than putting Boynton and McCarthy on the witness stand, for example, Beach could take depositions from them, Green suggested. Or perhaps through informal conversations with Boynton, Green said, Beach could become comfortable with precisely when the job discussions started. Another option, one that Beach had suggested in court filings, would be for Boynton and McCarthy to provide written communications they engaged in that could cement when they started talking about the position.

“I believe there should be an evidentiary hearing,” Beach said. “If the state [attorney’s office] is willing to provide information that would sort of assuage our concerns, that might get us to avoid that. But we’re certainly not there yet.”

That starting date is important. Beach is specifically asking for a new trial for a case heard by Boynton in early October, in which Tyrece Jones was tried for carjacking. If Beach could establish that the job discussion went back that far, or before, that would support his request for a new trial. It would also expose even more cases ruled on by Boynton to challenges.

McCarthy has said such an assertion — that the job discussions go back to October — is false. “There’s no factual basis for that whatsoever,” he said.

McCarthy also said he’d be willing to agree to new hearing requests for cases heard by Boynton after Nov. 17 and until he left the bench. That is what happened for the three other cases — that had key rulings on Dec. 2, Dec. 22 and Jan. 18.

McCarthy has also said that Boynton’s pending move to the state’s attorney’s office was hardly a secret in the local legal community. That’s because, McCarthy said, he introduced him to his staff on Dec. 7 and told them he’d soon be joining the office — and word of that move quickly spread around the courthouse. “I thought it was absolute common knowledge in this building that he was coming here,” the longtime prosecutor said in an earlier interview.

In a statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday, his spokeswoman said the office is elated that Boynton has joined the staff overseeing the felony trial teams. “The addition of his experience and expertise to the State’s Attorney’s Office is of enormous benefit to our community,” the statement read.

In the case with the Dec. 2 ruling, that is the date when Boynton sentenced Camilo Serje to six years in prison in a vehicular manslaughter case. That was well beyond both Serje’s attorney’s request (no more than 12 months) and prosecutor Kyle O’Grady’s request (18 months).

Green, the Prince George’s judge hearing the challenges, agreed to Serje’s request for a new sentencing hearing, setting it for Sept. 6. Green indicated to O’Grady and to Serje’s lawyer, Justin Eisele, that he might impose something closer to 18 months.

“Your recommended 18 months?” he asked O’Grady, saying he had read over the case record. “That’s not going to change, is it?”

O’Grady didn’t answer, but said he wouldn’t.

“I just wanted to make sure I had that right when I read it,” Green said.

In the case with the Dec. 22 ruling, that is the date when Boynton sentenced Steven Alston Jr. to 18 years in prison for attempted murder in the shooting of a fellow Magruder High School student in a school bathroom. Alston’s attorney, David Felsen, said the term went beyond what he had been led to believe during plea negotiations would be issued.

The case with the Jan. 18 ruling involves a written order Boynton issued in the case of Raghbir Singh, who had been convicted in a drug overdose case.

As part of the complicated case history, Boynton denied a request several years ago by Singh’s lawyers to drop charges, as they argued delays had violated his right to a speedy trial. That decision by Boynton was appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, which sent the case back to Boynton for further proceedings to reevaluate the speedy-trial motion. Boynton held another hearing in early 2022. He issued his ruling 12 months later, again denying the request — well after he had negotiated and accepted the job at the state’s attorney’s office — instead of transferring the case to a different judge.

Part of Boynton’s analysis in the ruling, Beach noted, was “whether the state’s attorney’s office exercised due diligence” in the case, an office he was to join.

Green said he will reevaluate the request related to the trial’s timeliness. Doing so could result in charges being dismissed against Singh.

In advancing an argument regarding what he called ethical lapses by Boynton, Beach also cited an email, written by Boynton on the same day as the Jan. 18 ruling to a soon-to-be colleague at the state’s attorney’s office. In part, it laid out instructions in part to help him manage the Felony Trial Division there.

“And this is all while he’s still on the bench,” Beach said.

When asked about the email on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office said it was appropriate and questioned earlier reporting on this story.

“We are glad to learn he was attempting to proactively familiarize himself with a team he was about to supervise,” the spokeswoman said of Boynton. “We have concerns that the reporting surrounding this matter has been misleading and suggestive so we will decline any further comment at this time.”

